Wolters Kluwer FRR Hosts CFO Roundtable 2022, Sydney

Evolving regulatory, risk, and technology environment presents new challenges

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR) presents a CFO Roundtable discussion in August for finance leaders and other senior decision makers in banking and financial services that explores the future of regulatory compliance in banking and how organizations can leverage technology to augment data governance and risk analysis capabilities. “The Modern Banking Leader: Emerging Trends and Tomorrow’s opportunities,” will be held from noon to 2:30 AEST Wednesday, August 24th at the Park Hyatt Hotel, Sydney.

Subbaiyan Vaithinathan, Director, Regulatory Reporting and AML, for Wolters Kluwer FRR-APAC, will serve as a panelist for an in-depth discussion on the changing regulatory, risk, and data technology landscape. He will be joined by other executive finance experts from CommBank, National Australia Bank, Newcastle Permanent Building Society Limited, ING Australia, Teachers Mutual Bank Limited, and Mynted.

“The role of the CFO has transformed dramatically over recent years, remaining an enforcer of compliance while repositioning next to the CEO to drive innovation, identify areas of value, and map the future,” says Vaithinathan. “With increased influence comes pressure to deliver data with utmost speed and accuracy and champion enterprise-wide modernization.”

Vaithinathan notes the rate at which risk events occur and the impact they have on regulations have only been exacerbated by the recent pandemic. Banking finance leaders are venturing into unfamiliar territory as they manage supply chain concerns, an unpredictable geopolitical climate, labor market disruptions, and adoption plans for digital currencies and cryptocurrencies.

With this context, the roundtable will examine how finance leaders are navigating their organizations through a new digital landscape while heavily influencing both day-to-day decision-making and big-picture strategies. The event will examine how banking has evolved in recent years, emerging trends and challenges that are impacting finance leaders, and how they can meaningfully influence their banks in digitalization. The panel will also explore how the CFO can champion growth and cushion an organization during a downturn, while looking at the future role of the bank CFO.

Attendance is by invitation only and complimentary. Prior registration is required and is limited to a select number of guests for this event.

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. These solutions support regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own boards of directors.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer FRR’s OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting combines bank data into a single source of data to ensure consistency, reconciliation and accuracy and includes Wolters Kluwer’s Regulatory Update Service. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ OneSumX® for Regulatory Change Management solution, meanwhile, tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. The division’s legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Contacts

Media Contacts for Wolters Kluwer GRC

(Including Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting; Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions; Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation)

Paul Lyon



Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications: Global Marketing, Communications & Planning



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Office +44 20 3197 6586



Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

David Feider



Corporate Communications Manager, Banking & Regulatory Compliance



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Tel: +1 612-852-7966



David.Feider@wolterskluwer.com