Wolters Kluwer Appoints Dean Sonderegger as Senior Vice President and General Manager of ELM Solutions Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory today announced Dean Sonderegger as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its ELM Solutions business. Bringing more than 25 years of experience in the legal software, tax, and services industries, his proven track record of driving growth and transformation makes him ideally suited to lead ELM Solutions into its next phase of innovation and growth.

Martin O’Malley, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory said: “Dean possesses a deep understanding of the legal market and a proven ability to drive customer-focused innovation through exceptional leadership. His vision and expertise will be instrumental as we continue to advance our capabilities in legal operations and enterprise legal management.”

Dean most recently served as head of the company’s Financial & Regulatory Reporting (FRR) business, and as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Canada and Research & Learning businesses in the Tax and Accounting division. While at the helm of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., Dean spearheaded rapid, customer-focused innovation aimed at enhancing legal professionals’ efficiencies and workflows.

Sonderegger stated: “I’m thrilled to join the talented team here at ELM Solutions. We’re in an exciting time in the corporate legal market, with AI and other innovative technologies continuing to drive rapid transformation, and we are uniquely positioned to help our clients drive greater efficiency, gain deeper insight into their legal matters, and deliver measurable impact to their organizations.”

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, part of the Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory division, provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. ELM Solutions helps corporate legal and insurance claims departments drive world-class business outcomes with its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience.

