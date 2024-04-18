Wolfspeed, Inc. Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Call for May 1, 2024

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in silicon carbide technology, will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its fiscal third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time. The call will be hosted by Gregg Lowe, chief executive officer, and Neill Reynolds, chief financial officer.





A live webcast of the earnings conference call along with the earnings release will be available on Wolfspeed’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.wolfspeed.com.

About Wolfspeed, Inc.

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of silicon carbide technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include silicon carbide material and power devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, and renewable energy and storage. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration, and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

