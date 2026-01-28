Wolfspeed, Inc. Announces Date of Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Call for February 4, 2026

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in silicon carbide technology, will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its second quarter results on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 5:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. The call will be hosted by Robert Feurle, chief executive officer, and Gregor van Issum, chief financial officer.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call along with the earnings release will be available on Wolfspeed’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.wolfspeed.com.

About Wolfspeed, Inc.

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of silicon carbide technologies that power the world’s most disruptive innovations. As the pioneers of silicon carbide, and creators of the most advanced semiconductor technology on earth, we are committed to powering a better world for everyone. Through silicon carbide material, Power Modules, Discrete Power Devices and Power Die Products targeted for various applications, we will bring you The Power to Make It Real.TM Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

