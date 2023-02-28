<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire WOLF TRAX from Koch Agronomic Services Boosts Nutrient Use Efficiency
Business Wire

WOLF TRAX from Koch Agronomic Services Boosts Nutrient Use Efficiency

di Business Wire

WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WOLF TRAX™ Dry Dispersible Powder (DDP™) micronutrients are owned and produced by Koch Agronomic Services (KAS). WOLF TRAX is specially formulated and designed to simplify micronutrient management, boost crop performance and maximize a grower’s nutrient use efficiency.

Dedicated to innovative agronomic solutions, KAS is focused on supporting their customers with products that maximize crop performance and nutrient efficiency. Working directly with researchers, agronomists and growers, KAS continually examines plant nutrition to ensure they are offering solutions growers can trust in their fields.

“At KAS, we are committed to serving growers to ensure our products support their drive to achieving optimal yields,” said Tom Barrie, director of Canada sales for KAS. “Micronutrients are essential to a crop’s nutrition plan and WOLF TRAX can help address limiting factors and micronutrient crop removals to help growers reach maximum yield potential.”

With WOLF TRAX, growers have access to the Koch patented technology, EvenCoat™, providing complete coverage and ensuring the adhesion of micronutrients to the entire surface of dry fertilizer granules. This allows for an even distribution across the fertilizer blend and across the field, allowing the micronutrients to be placed in closer proximity to growing roots so crops can consistently access the right rate throughout the growth lifecycle.

“Micronutrients are essential to help crops fulfill their basic functions, especially in soils where availability may be a concern,” Barrie said. “WOLF TRAX was designed to work in western Canada’s predominately calcareous soils, helping growers get the most out of their investment.”

The WOLF TRAX DDP technology delivers highly available nutrition with better distribution in the field compared to traditional granular micronutrients. The DDP is uniquely formulated to coat onto dry fertilizer, allowing growers the flexibility to combine multiple DDP nutrients for a custom micronutrient mix in one fertilizer blend. Retailers also benefit from this EvenCoat technology as the uniform coating of micronutrients directly on the prill allows for more floor space and less trips to the field compared to traditional granular micronutrients.

To learn more about WOLF TRAX, go to KochAgronomicServices.ca or contact your KAS sales representative.

Select KAS branded WOLF TRAX products are pending registration, for sale, use and distribution in Canada. WOLF TRAX, DDP, EvenCoat and the WOLF TRAX logo are trademarks of Koch Agronomic Services, LLC. Koch and the Koch logo are trademarks of Koch Industries, Inc. © 2023 Koch Agronomic Services, LLC.

About Koch Agronomic Services, LLC

Koch Agronomic Services, LLC and its affiliates produce and market a proven and expanding global portfolio of plant performance technologies for agriculture producers. With a commitment to creating real, sustainable, long-term value for customers and society, Koch Agronomic Services, LLC focuses on developing customer-driven solutions to maximize plant performance and minimize environmental impact. Koch Agronomic Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, LLC.

www.kochagronomicservices.com

Koch Agronomic Services, LLC, 4111 E. 37th St. N, Wichita, KS 67220

Contacts

For more information:

Jodi Hoatson, Swanson Russell

jodih@swansonrussell.com
402-818-1142

Articoli correlati

Jefferson Healthcare Adds Germ-Zapping Robot to Enhance Disinfection Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--As healthcare facilities around the world look for effective ways to battle viruses and bacteria that...
Continua a leggere

Logility Shines in Retail Technology according to the 2023 RIS Software LeaderBoard Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain planning solutions, was cited among the best providers in the 2023...
Continua a leggere

Sinclair Broadcast Group and The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Launch Sinclair Cares: Mental Health Support + Hope

Business Wire Business Wire -
Partnership to Encourage Mental Health Awareness BALTIMORE & ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced the company will partner with...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Jefferson Healthcare Adds Germ-Zapping Robot to Enhance Disinfection Program

Business Wire