WOLF TRAX from Koch Agronomic Services Boosts Nutrient Use Efficiency

WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WOLF TRAX™ Dry Dispersible Powder (DDP™) micronutrients are owned and produced by Koch Agronomic Services (KAS). WOLF TRAX is specially formulated and designed to simplify micronutrient management, boost crop performance and maximize a grower’s nutrient use efficiency.

Dedicated to innovative agronomic solutions, KAS is focused on supporting their customers with products that maximize crop performance and nutrient efficiency. Working directly with researchers, agronomists and growers, KAS continually examines plant nutrition to ensure they are offering solutions growers can trust in their fields.

“At KAS, we are committed to serving growers to ensure our products support their drive to achieving optimal yields,” said Tom Barrie, director of Canada sales for KAS. “Micronutrients are essential to a crop’s nutrition plan and WOLF TRAX can help address limiting factors and micronutrient crop removals to help growers reach maximum yield potential.”

With WOLF TRAX, growers have access to the Koch patented technology, EvenCoat™, providing complete coverage and ensuring the adhesion of micronutrients to the entire surface of dry fertilizer granules. This allows for an even distribution across the fertilizer blend and across the field, allowing the micronutrients to be placed in closer proximity to growing roots so crops can consistently access the right rate throughout the growth lifecycle.

“Micronutrients are essential to help crops fulfill their basic functions, especially in soils where availability may be a concern,” Barrie said. “WOLF TRAX was designed to work in western Canada’s predominately calcareous soils, helping growers get the most out of their investment.”

The WOLF TRAX DDP technology delivers highly available nutrition with better distribution in the field compared to traditional granular micronutrients. The DDP is uniquely formulated to coat onto dry fertilizer, allowing growers the flexibility to combine multiple DDP nutrients for a custom micronutrient mix in one fertilizer blend. Retailers also benefit from this EvenCoat technology as the uniform coating of micronutrients directly on the prill allows for more floor space and less trips to the field compared to traditional granular micronutrients.

To learn more about WOLF TRAX, go to KochAgronomicServices.ca or contact your KAS sales representative.

Select KAS branded WOLF TRAX products are pending registration, for sale, use and distribution in Canada. WOLF TRAX, DDP, EvenCoat and the WOLF TRAX logo are trademarks of Koch Agronomic Services, LLC. Koch and the Koch logo are trademarks of Koch Industries, Inc. © 2023 Koch Agronomic Services, LLC.

Koch Agronomic Services, LLC and its affiliates produce and market a proven and expanding global portfolio of plant performance technologies for agriculture producers. With a commitment to creating real, sustainable, long-term value for customers and society, Koch Agronomic Services, LLC focuses on developing customer-driven solutions to maximize plant performance and minimize environmental impact. Koch Agronomic Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, LLC.



