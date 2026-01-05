Witherite Law Group Warns: More Driverless Vehicles Headed to Dallas Streets and Texas Highways in 2026

Videos from Cities Where These Vehicles Operate Raise Serious Safety Concerns

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AmyWitheritetrafficsafety--Driverless vehicles are expected to appear in growing numbers on Dallas streets and Texas highways in 2026, but traffic safety experts warn that regulation and oversight are not keeping pace with deployment.

Robotaxis are expanding into major Texas cities, including Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, while autonomous freight trucks are expected to operate along heavily traveled corridors mixing with everyday commuters and commercial traffic.

“These vehicles aren’t coming someday they’re coming now,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and a nationally recognized traffic safety expert. “And they’re being introduced on some of the busiest streets and highways in Texas.

“While Waymo has published impressive safety statistics it is clear that serious obstacles remain when the vehicles are confronted with predictable issues such as a stopped school bus or power outage.”

Real-World Incidents Already Documented

Autonomous vehicle operations in other states have already produced widely reported incidents, including vehicles stopping unexpectedly in traffic, failing to respond properly to power outages and weather conditions, and passing stopped school buses.

“What’s different this time is that much of it is on video,” Witherite said. “People can see for themselves what these failures look like cars freezing in intersections, blocking traffic or ignoring basic safety rules.”

Texas Roads as a Testing Ground

Texas’ permissive regulatory climate has made it a focal point for autonomous vehicle expansion. Urban streets in Dallas and surrounding cities are expected to host robotaxis, while autonomous trucks move freight along interstate highways that serve as major economic arteries.

“Highways like I-35 and I-45 are not controlled test tracks,” Witherite said. “They’re crowded, high-speed corridors where mistakes have serious consequences.”

Calls for Stronger Oversight

Supporters of autonomous vehicle technology point to its long-term potential to reduce crashes, but safety advocates say deployment must be matched with enforceable standards and transparency.

“Innovation doesn’t mean looking the other way on safety,” Witherite said. “Texas can lead, but only if we insist on clear rules, accountability and proof that these vehicles can operate safely before they become a daily presence on our roads.”

