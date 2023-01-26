Wise Enters 2023 With 15 New Partners in 4 New Markets, Bringing Total to Over 60 Partners Worldwide

10 million people and businesses gained access fast, cheap international payments powered by Wise in 2022

These partnerships are made possible through Wise Platform, which allows banks and businesses to embed the power of Wise into their existing platform. Almost 10 million new customers gained access to Wise, via Wise Platform, in 2022 alone.

What’s more, Wise Platform launched in four new markets last year: in Israel with credit card company Max, in Turkey through Wise’s partnership with Birlesik Odeme and Fibabanka, in the UAE with neobank Wio, and in Hong Kong with virtual bank ZA Bank.

Wise Platform also deepened their footprint in Asia and North America, expanding in two areas in particular: investments and business services. In Singapore, Wise Platform partnered with Tiger Brokers and GoTrade to help make global investing easier for everyone, while in the US, new partners AvidXchange, Ramp, Brex, and Firstbase are providing businesses with key tools to help them operate internationally.

In the UK, Wise launched with Wagestream, a financial wellbeing app for front line workers, and Onfolk, an HR and payroll company, strengthening their impact on how people around the world are paid by their employers.

In addition to new partners, 2022 also saw Wise Platform grow existing partnerships. This included introducing new business services with Monzo and Yapeal, a freelancer service with Multiplier, and a quicker, expanded service with Deel.

Finally, Wise Platform launched International Receive, which makes it easier for banks to efficiently and reliably receive international payments through the Swift network. International Receive gives neobanks an easy route to enabling customers to receive money from abroad, and allows established banks to benefit from Wise Platform’s speed and affordability. The integration can be done in just a matter of weeks.

Steve Naudé, Head of Wise Platform, said:



“Wise Platform’s expansion is a testament to the relevance of our offer to businesses and their customers across multiple industries. We allow our partners to integrate a market-leading cross-border payments infrastructure into their platform quickly and at relatively low cost. This allows them to better serve customers while maintaining a focus on their core business.

“With every partnership we offer more customers and businesses access to fast, cheap, convenient and transparent international payments. We look forward to working with more partners – both new and old – in 2023 as we move ever-closer to our mission of money without borders for everyone.”

Dan Drees, Chief Growth Officer of AvidXchange, said:



“Partnering with Wise to provide our customers with best-in-class international payment capabilities was an easy decision because of their market-leading platform and seamless integration capabilities. Together, we are dedicated to making our customers’ payments process more efficient regardless of country lines.”

Dan Westgarth, Chief Operating Officer at Deel, said:



“Wise’s new feature allows even more Deel customers to use their local currency and local payment system, expanding our capabilities and bringing the Wise experience to more businesses around the world. This is massively beneficial for our customers, who choose Deel to make hiring, onboarding, and executing payroll for overseas employees a breeze.”

About Wise Platform



Over the past decade, Wise (formerly known as Transferwise) has built a global payments infrastructure that has revolutionised how money moves around the world. Wise Platform is Wise – but for banks, large businesses and other major enterprises. Wise Platform allows other companies to leverage the power of Wise and embed the best way to send, receive, and manage money internationally into their existing infrastructure.

Wise Platform saves partners time and money by allowing them to deploy new products and services to customers seamlessly, helping them to speed up innovation and serve, retain, and grow their customer base.

