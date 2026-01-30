WisdomTree Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Record AUM of $144.5 Billion

Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.28 ($0.29, as Adjusted)

320 bps of Annual Operating Margin Expansion vs. the Prior Year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

$40.0 million of net income ($41.2(1) million of net income, as adjusted). See “Non-GAAP” Financial Measurements” for additional information.

$144.5 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 5.3% from the prior quarter arising from market appreciation and AUM related to our acquisition of Ceres Partners, LLC (the “Ceres Acquisition”), partly offset by net outflows.

($0.3) billion of net outflows, primarily driven by outflows from our fixed income products and partly offset by inflows into our international developed equity products.

0.35% average advisory fee, unchanged from the prior quarter.

0.42% adjusted revenue yield(2), a 4 basis point increase from the prior quarter due to revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition.

$147.4 million of operating revenues, an increase of 17.4% from the prior quarter due to revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition, higher average AUM and higher other revenues attributable to our European listed exchange-traded products (“ETPs”).

83.2% gross margin(1), a 1 point increase from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition.

40.5% operating income margin (41.7%(1) as adjusted), a 4.2 point increase (3.4 point increase, as adjusted) from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on February 25, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2026.

Update from Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree COO and President

“ We closed 2025 with strong momentum, delivering $8.5 billion in net inflows, approximately 8% organic growth, and meaningful margin expansion. Model portfolios and SMAs continue to be a major growth engine, with model AUA surpassing $6 billion as adoption deepens across our client base. Combined with continued strength in ETFs and early traction in digital assets and private markets, we enter 2026 well positioned for sustained growth.”

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO

“ WisdomTree is operating from a position of strength, with a diversified and scalable platform delivering growth across asset classes, geographies and channels. What were once emerging initiatives, including models, tokenized assets and private markets, are now real businesses contributing to momentum today while still early in their growth. With disciplined execution and improving guidance, we enter 2026 with conviction in the durability of our strategy and its long-term compounding potential.”

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Consolidated Operating Highlights ($ in billions): AUM—end of period $ 144.5 $ 137.2 $ 126.1 $ 115.8 $ 109.8 Net (outflows)/inflows $ (0.3 ) $ 2.2 $ 3.5 $ 3.1 $ (0.3 ) Average AUM $ 140.7 $ 130.8 $ 119.2 $ 114.6 $ 112.3 Average advisory fee 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.36 % Adjusted revenue yield(2) 0.42 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.39 % Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts): Operating revenues $ 147.4 $ 125.6 $ 112.6 $ 108.1 $ 110.7 Net income $ 40.0 $ 19.7 $ 24.8 $ 24.6 $ 27.3 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 Operating income margin 40.5 % 36.3 % 30.8 % 31.6 % 31.7 % As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)): Operating revenues, as adjusted $ 147.4 $ 125.6 $ 112.6 $ 108.1 $ 110.5 Gross margin 83.2 % 82.2 % 81.1 % 80.8 % 79.3 % Net income, as adjusted $ 41.2 $ 34.5 $ 25.9 $ 23.0 $ 25.3 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.29 $ 0.23 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.17 Operating income margin, as adjusted 41.7 % 38.3 % 32.5 % 31.6 % 31.7 %

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Company News In November 2025, We made a strategic minority investment in AlphaBeta ETF Ltd to accelerate AI-driven ETF innovation; WisdomTree was honored as ETF Issuer of the Year and WisdomTree Prime ® was named Best Crypto Wallet at the 2025 Benzinga Fintech Day Awards; and WisdomTree Europe Defence UCITS ETF (WDEF) won Best Thematic ETF and ETF Launch of the Year at the 2025 ETF Stream Awards.

In December 2025, WisdomTree was recognized as a 2025 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for the sixth consecutive year. The firm placed first in the large-employer category for managers with 100–499 employees.

for the sixth consecutive year. The firm placed first in the large-employer category for managers with 100–499 employees. In January 2026, WisdomTree expanded its tokenization ecosystem to Solana, increasing access to Real World Assets (RWA); and WisdomTree won Best Thematic ETF in the inaugural Citywire ETF Awards, as judged by Citywire’s European professional investors readership.

Product News In November 2025, we registered the WisdomTree Quantum Computing UCITS ETF (WQTM) and the WisdomTree Uranium and Nuclear Energy UCITS ETF (NCLR) for sale in Norway.

From November 2025 through January 2026, we launched the following products: WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund (WQTM) on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE); WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Digital Fund (Token: EPXC), available to both retail and institutional investors via the WisdomTree Prime ® and WisdomTree Connect™ platforms; WisdomTree Efficient TIPS Plus Gold Fund (GDT) and WisdomTree Efficient Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund (WTLS) on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE); WisdomTree Global Value UCITS ETF (WTVG), WisdomTree US Value UCITS ETF (WTVU) and WisdomTree Europe Value UCITS ETF (WTVE) on the London Stock Exchange, Börse Xetra and Borsa Italiana; and WisdomTree Physical Lido Staked Ether ETP, the world’s first Physical Lido Staked Ether ETP (LIST), on Börse Xetra, SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext exchanges in Amsterdam and Paris.

In January 2026, we cross-listed the WisdomTree Global Ex-USA Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF (XUSA) on SIX Swiss Exchange.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 122,712 $ 114,485 $ 103,241 $ 99,549 $ 102,264 $ 439,987 $ 395,362 Management fees 4,908 — — — — 4,908 — Performance fees 7,105 — — — — 7,105 — Other revenues 12,709 11,131 9,380 8,533 8,433 41,753 32,375 Total revenues 147,434 125,616 112,621 108,082 110,697 493,753 427,737 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 37,273 33,791 32,827 33,788 30,032 137,679 121,281 Fund management and administration 24,830 22,353 21,252 20,714 22,858 89,149 83,963 Marketing and advertising 5,613 4,788 5,330 4,813 6,117 20,544 20,532 Sales and business development 4,045 3,943 4,232 4,137 4,101 16,357 14,817 Professional fees 3,596 3,505 3,177 2,782 4,559 13,060 21,098 Occupancy, communications and equipment 1,892 1,601 1,559 1,482 1,423 6,534 5,344 Depreciation and amortization 2,043 615 580 540 504 3,778 1,752 Third-party distribution fees 4,772 3,977 4,083 3,112 3,161 15,944 11,138 Acquisition-related costs 317 2,409 1,967 — — 4,693 — Other 3,306 2,980 2,982 2,552 2,902 11,820 10,519 Total operating expenses 87,687 79,962 77,989 73,920 75,657 319,558 290,444 Operating income 59,747 45,654 34,632 34,162 35,040 174,195 137,293 Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (11,023 ) (8,466 ) (5,490 ) (5,441 ) (5,616 ) (30,420 ) (18,911 ) Interest income 2,965 4,015 2,090 1,897 2,147 10,967 6,778 Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes (833 ) (13,011 ) — — — (13,844 ) (30,632 ) Remeasurement of contingent consideration (710 ) — — — — (710 ) — Other gains and losses, net 317 1,325 638 (250 ) 2,627 2,030 874 Income before income taxes 50,463 29,517 31,870 30,368 34,198 142,218 95,402 Income tax expense 10,437 9,816 7,093 5,739 6,890 33,085 28,709 Net income. 40,026 19,701 $ 24,777 $ 24,629 $ 27,308 $ 109,133 $ 66,693 Earnings per share—basic $ 0.29 $ 0.14(3) $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.19 $ 0.77(3) $ 0.34(3) Earnings per share—diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.13(3) $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.75(3) $ 0.33(3) Weighted average common shares—basic 136,340 139,584 143,076 142,580 141,275 140,376 144,630 Weighted average common shares—diluted 143,314 150,675 146,640 146,545 147,612 144,939 158,844 As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)) Total revenues. $ 147,434 $ 125,616 $ 112,621 $ 108,082 $ 110,505 Total operating expenses $ 85,936 $ 77,553 $ 76,022 $ 73,920 $ 75,465 Operating income $ 61,498 $ 48,063 $ 36,599 $ 34,162 $ 35,040 Income before income taxes. $ 53,840 $ 45,318 $ 33,798 $ 30,947 $ 33,033 Income tax expense $ 12,605 $ 10,842 $ 7,935 $ 7,933 $ 7,753 Net income $ 41,235 $ 34,476 $ 25,863 $ 23,014 $ 25,280 Earnings per share—diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.23 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.17 Weighted average common shares—diluted 143,314 150,675 146,640 146,545 147,612

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased 17.4% and 33.2% from the third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, due to revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition, higher average AUM and higher other revenues attributable to our European listed ETPs. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 was partly offset by a lower average advisory fee.

Our average advisory fee was 0.35% during the third and fourth quarters of 2025 and 0.36% during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased 9.7% from the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to compensation expense arising from the Ceres Acquisition, fund management and administration expenses, and amortization of intangible assets arising from the Ceres Acquisition. These increases were partly offset by lower acquisition-related costs.

Operating expenses increased 15.9% from the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to compensation expense arising from the Ceres Acquisition and higher headcount, fund management and administration expenses, third-party distribution fees and amortization of intangible assets arising from the Ceres Acquisition. These increases were partly offset by lower professional fees and marketing expenses.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Interest expense increased 30.2% and 96.3% from the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, due to a higher level of debt outstanding, partly offset by a lower average interest rate.

Interest income decreased 26.2% and increased 38.1% from the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, due to fluctuations in the level of interest-earning assets.

Other gains and losses, net, was a gain of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. This included net gains of $0.1 million on our investments. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold and cryptocurrency earned from advisory fees paid by our physically-backed gold and crypto ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations and miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

Our effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 20.7%, resulting in income tax expense of $10.4 million. The effective tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21.0% primarily due to a reduction in the valuation allowance on capital losses and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings. These items were partly offset by state and local income taxes.

Our adjusted effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 23.4%(1).

ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Operating revenues increased 15.4% as compared to 2024 due to revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition, higher average AUM and higher other revenues attributable to our European listed ETPs, partly offset by a lower average advisory fee. Other income for the prior year also included $4.3 million of other revenues related to legal and other related expenses incurred in connection with a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) regarding certain statements about the ESG screening process for three ETFs advised by WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (the “SEC ESG Settlement”) that were covered by insurance.

Operating expenses increased 10.0% as compared to 2024 primarily due to compensation expense arising from the Ceres Acquisition and higher headcount, fund management and administration expenses, acquisition-related costs, third-party distribution fees, occupancy costs and sales and business development expenses. These increases were partly offset by lower professional fees, as the prior year included $5.0 million of expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign and $4.3 million of other revenues related to legal and other related expenses incurred in connection with the SEC ESG Settlement that were covered by insurance.

Significant items reported in other income/(expense) in 2025 include: an increase in interest expense of 60.9% due to a higher level of debt outstanding, partly offset by a lower average interest rate; a loss on extinguishment of convertible notes of $13.8 million arising from the repurchase of $25.8 million aggregate principal amount of our 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2028; an increase in interest income of 61.8% due to an increase in our interest-earning assets; net gains on our financial instruments owned of $1.9 million and $1.2 million of foreign currency remeasurement losses on U.S. dollars held by foreign subsidiaries. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned on advisory fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, other foreign exchange fluctuations and miscellaneous items.

Our effective income tax rate for 2025 was 23.3%, resulting in an income tax expense of $33.1 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21.0% primarily due to a non-deductible loss on extinguishment of convertible notes and state and local income taxes. These items were partly offset by a reduction in the valuation allowance on capital losses and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings.

CONFERENCE CALL DIAL-IN AND WEBCAST DETAILS

WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a live webcast on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET, which, together with all earnings materials, can be accessed via WisdomTree’s investor relations website at https://ir.wisdomtree.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call.

Participants also can dial in using the following numbers: (877) 407-9210 or (201) 689-8049. Click here to access the participant international toll-free access numbers.

To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in or dial into the conference call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a diverse suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions, private market investments and digital asset-related products. Our offerings empower investors to shape their financial future and equip financial professionals to grow their businesses. Leveraging the latest financial infrastructure, we create products that emphasize access, transparency and provide an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we offer next-generation digital products and services related to tokenized real world assets and stablecoins, as well as our institutional platform, WisdomTree Connect™ and blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime®*, and have expanded into private markets through the acquisition of Ceres Partners’ U.S. farmland platform.

* The WisdomTree Connect institutional platform and WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business. Visit https://wisdomtreeconnect.com, https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $159.0 billion in assets under management globally, inclusive of assets under management related to our recently completed acquisition of Ceres Partners, LLC.

For more information about WisdomTree, WisdomTree Connect and WisdomTree Prime, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE CONNECT AND WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through WisdomTree Connect and the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

__________________ (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements.” (2) Adjusted revenue yield is computed by dividing our annualized adjusted operating revenues as reported in the GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation herein by our average AUM during the period. (3) Earnings per share (“EPS”) is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method. In addition, the three months ended September 30, 2025 includes $718 of stock repurchase excise taxes, which is excluded from net income, but is required to be added to net income to arrive at income available to common stockholders in the calculation of EPS. This item is excluded from our EPS when computed on a non-GAAP basis.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 GLOBAL PRODUCTS ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 137,175 $ 126,070 $ 115,787 $ 109,779 $ 112,577 Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025 — — — 32 — Add: Assets acquired—Ceres Acquisition 1,812 — — — — (Outflows)/inflows (283 ) 2,240 3,529 3,052 (281 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 5,820 8,865 6,754 2,924 (2,517 ) End of period assets $ 144,524 $ 137,175 $ 126,070 $ 115,787 $ 109,779 Average assets during the period $ 140,685 $ 130,760 $ 119,185 $ 114,622 $ 112,349 Average ETP advisory fee during the period 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.36 % Total revenue yield 0.42 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.39 % Revenue days 92 92 91 90 92 Number of products—end of the period 406 397 383 375([1]) 353 ETPs AND TOKENIZED PRODUCTS U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 88,293 $ 85,179 $ 80,531 $ 79,095 $ 81,267 (Outflows)/inflows (1,108 ) (445 ) 1,110 1,847 (40 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,336 3,559 3,538 (411 ) (2,132 ) End of period assets $ 88,521 $ 88,293 $ 85,179 $ 80,531 $ 79,095 Average assets during the period $ 88,074 $ 87,205 $ 81,525 $ 81,127 $ 80,661 Number of ETFs—end of the period 86 84 81 78 78 EUROPEAN LISTED ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 48,290 $ 40,541 $ 35,124 $ 30,684 $ 31,310 Inflows/(outflows) 609 2,447 2,201 1,104 (241 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 4,446 5,302 3,216 3,336 (385 ) End of period assets $ 53,345 $ 48,290 $ 40,541 $ 35,124 $ 30,684 Average assets during the period $ 50,102 $ 42,853 $ 37,439 $ 33,415 $ 31,688 Number of ETPs—end of the period 300 295 285 280 275 DIGITAL ASSETS ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 592 $ 350 $ 132 $ — $ — Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025 — — — 32 — Inflows 179 238 218 101 — Market (depreciation)/appreciation (2 ) 4 — (1 ) — End of period assets $ 769 $ 592 $ 350 $ 132 $ Average assets during the period $ 694 $ 702 $ 221 $ 80 $ Number of products—end of the period 19 18 17 17(1) — PRIVATE ASSETS ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Add: Assets acquired—Ceres Acquisition 1,812 — — — — Inflows 37 — — — — Market appreciation 40 — — — — End of period assets $ 1,889 $ — $ — $ — $ — Average assets during the period $ 1,815 $ — $ — $ — $ — Number of products—end of the period 1 — — — — ETPs AND TOKENIZED PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions) U.S. Equity Beginning of period assets. $ 40,977 $ 38,617 $ 35,628 $ 35,414 $ 34,643 Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025. — — — 9 — Inflows 191 32 1,284 962 1,100 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 260 2,328 1,705 (757 ) (329 ) End of period assets $ 41,428 $ 40,977 $ 38,617 $ 35,628 $ 35,414 Average assets during the period $ 41,163 $ 40,024 $ 36,080 $ 36,281 $ 35,714 Commodity & Currency Beginning of period assets $ 31,705 $ 26,696 $ 25,487 $ 21,906 $ 23,034 Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025 — — — 1 — Inflows/(outflows) 177 1,096 (110 ) (159 ) (441 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 5,098 3,913 1,319 3,739 (687 ) End of period assets $ 36,980 $ 31,705 $ 26,696 $ 25,487 $ 21,906 Average assets during the period $ 33,824 $ 28,162 $ 25,888 $ 23,993 $ 22,989 International Developed Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 23,893 $ 21,725 $ 18,178 $ 17,602 $ 18,075 Inflows 1,146 477 1,649 474 63 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 577 1,691 1,898 102 (536 ) End of period assets $ 25,616 $ 23,893 $ 21,725 $ 18,178 $ 17,602 Average assets during the period $ 24,708 $ 22,481 $ 19,577 $ 18,275 $ 17,716 Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 22,509 $ 22,543 $ 22,230 $ 20,043 $ 20,767 Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025 — — — 21 — (Outflows)/inflows (1,355 ) (58 ) 148 2,093 (387 ) Market (depreciation)/appreciation (80 ) 24 165 73 (337 ) End of period assets $ 21,074 $ 22,509 $ 22,543 $ 22,230 $ 20,043 Average assets during the period $ 21,422 $ 23,128 $ 22,526 $ 21,464 $ 20,398 Emerging Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 10,855 $ 10,957 $ 9,985 $ 10,468 $ 12,452 (Outflows)/inflows (508 ) (250 ) 28 (445 ) (908 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 296 148 944 (38 ) (1,076 ) End of period assets $ 10,643 $ 10,855 $ 10,957 $ 9,985 $ 10,468 Average assets during the period $ 10,839 $ 10,874 $ 10,295 $ 10,072 $ 11,407 Leveraged & Inverse Beginning of period assets $ 2,913 $ 2,631 $ 2,133 $ 1,924 $ 2,082 (Outflows)/inflows (15 ) (52 ) 141 116 (69 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 377 334 357 93 (89 ) End of period assets $ 3,275 $ 2,913 $ 2,631 $ 2,133 $ 1,924 Average assets during the period $ 3,097 $ 2,750 $ 2,354 $ 2,083 $ 2,032 Cryptocurrency Beginning of period assets $ 3,168 $ 2,087 $ 1,553 $ 1,912 $ 1,054 Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025 — — — 1 — (Outflows)/inflows (117 ) 764 198 (89 ) 315 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (809 ) 317 336 (271 ) 543 End of period assets $ 2,242 $ 3,168 $ 2,087 $ 1,553 $ 1,912 Average assets during the period $ 2,550 $ 2,412 $ 1,800 $ 1,900 $ 1,599 Alternatives Beginning of period assets $ 1,155 $ 814 $ 593 $ 510 $ 470 Inflows 161 231 191 100 46 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 61 110 30 (17 ) (6 ) End of period assets $ 1,377 $ 1,155 $ 814 $ 593 $ 510 Average assets during the period $ 1,267 $ 929 $ 665 $ 554 $ 494 Headcount 360 338 321 315 313

