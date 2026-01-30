WisdomTree Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Record AUM of $144.5 Billion
Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.28 ($0.29, as Adjusted)
320 bps of Annual Operating Margin Expansion vs. the Prior Year
$40.0 million of net income ($41.2(1) million of net income, as adjusted). See “Non-GAAP” Financial Measurements” for additional information.
$144.5 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 5.3% from the prior quarter arising from market appreciation and AUM related to our acquisition of Ceres Partners, LLC (the “Ceres Acquisition”), partly offset by net outflows.
($0.3) billion of net outflows, primarily driven by outflows from our fixed income products and partly offset by inflows into our international developed equity products.
0.35% average advisory fee, unchanged from the prior quarter.
0.42% adjusted revenue yield(2), a 4 basis point increase from the prior quarter due to revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition.
$147.4 million of operating revenues, an increase of 17.4% from the prior quarter due to revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition, higher average AUM and higher other revenues attributable to our European listed exchange-traded products (“ETPs”).
83.2% gross margin(1), a 1 point increase from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition.
40.5% operating income margin (41.7%(1) as adjusted), a 4.2 point increase (3.4 point increase, as adjusted) from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition.
$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on February 25, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2026.
Update from Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree COO and President
“We closed 2025 with strong momentum, delivering $8.5 billion in net inflows, approximately 8% organic growth, and meaningful margin expansion. Model portfolios and SMAs continue to be a major growth engine, with model AUA surpassing $6 billion as adoption deepens across our client base. Combined with continued strength in ETFs and early traction in digital assets and private markets, we enter 2026 well positioned for sustained growth.”
Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO
“WisdomTree is operating from a position of strength, with a diversified and scalable platform delivering growth across asset classes, geographies and channels. What were once emerging initiatives, including models, tokenized assets and private markets, are now real businesses contributing to momentum today while still early in their growth. With disciplined execution and improving guidance, we enter 2026 with conviction in the durability of our strategy and its long-term compounding potential.”
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Consolidated Operating Highlights ($ in billions):
AUM—end of period
$
144.5
$
137.2
$
126.1
$
115.8
$
109.8
Net (outflows)/inflows
$
(0.3
)
$
2.2
$
3.5
$
3.1
$
(0.3
)
Average AUM
$
140.7
$
130.8
$
119.2
$
114.6
$
112.3
Average advisory fee
0.35
%
0.35
%
0.35
%
0.35
%
0.36
%
Adjusted revenue yield(2)
0.42
%
0.38
%
0.38
%
0.38
%
0.39
%
Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts):
Operating revenues
$
147.4
$
125.6
$
112.6
$
108.1
$
110.7
Net income
$
40.0
$
19.7
$
24.8
$
24.6
$
27.3
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.28
$
0.13
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.18
Operating income margin
40.5
%
36.3
%
30.8
%
31.6
%
31.7
%
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)):
Operating revenues, as adjusted
$
147.4
$
125.6
$
112.6
$
108.1
$
110.5
Gross margin
83.2
%
82.2
%
81.1
%
80.8
%
79.3
%
Net income, as adjusted
$
41.2
$
34.5
$
25.9
$
23.0
$
25.3
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
$
0.29
$
0.23
$
0.18
$
0.16
$
0.17
Operating income margin, as adjusted
41.7
%
38.3
%
32.5
%
31.6
%
31.7
%
RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS
Company News
Product News
WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating Revenues:
Advisory fees
$
122,712
$
114,485
$
103,241
$
99,549
$
102,264
$
439,987
$
395,362
Management fees
4,908
—
—
—
—
4,908
—
Performance fees
7,105
—
—
—
—
7,105
—
Other revenues
12,709
11,131
9,380
8,533
8,433
41,753
32,375
Total revenues
147,434
125,616
112,621
108,082
110,697
493,753
427,737
Operating Expenses:
Compensation and benefits
37,273
33,791
32,827
33,788
30,032
137,679
121,281
Fund management and administration
24,830
22,353
21,252
20,714
22,858
89,149
83,963
Marketing and advertising
5,613
4,788
5,330
4,813
6,117
20,544
20,532
Sales and business development
4,045
3,943
4,232
4,137
4,101
16,357
14,817
Professional fees
3,596
3,505
3,177
2,782
4,559
13,060
21,098
Occupancy, communications and equipment
1,892
1,601
1,559
1,482
1,423
6,534
5,344
Depreciation and amortization
2,043
615
580
540
504
3,778
1,752
Third-party distribution fees
4,772
3,977
4,083
3,112
3,161
15,944
11,138
Acquisition-related costs
317
2,409
1,967
—
—
4,693
—
Other
3,306
2,980
2,982
2,552
2,902
11,820
10,519
Total operating expenses
87,687
79,962
77,989
73,920
75,657
319,558
290,444
Operating income
59,747
45,654
34,632
34,162
35,040
174,195
137,293
Other Income/(Expenses):
Interest expense
(11,023
)
(8,466
)
(5,490
)
(5,441
)
(5,616
)
(30,420
)
(18,911
)
Interest income
2,965
4,015
2,090
1,897
2,147
10,967
6,778
Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes
(833
)
(13,011
)
—
—
—
(13,844
)
(30,632
)
Remeasurement of contingent consideration
(710
)
—
—
—
—
(710
)
—
Other gains and losses, net
317
1,325
638
(250
)
2,627
2,030
874
Income before income taxes
50,463
29,517
31,870
30,368
34,198
142,218
95,402
Income tax expense
10,437
9,816
7,093
5,739
6,890
33,085
28,709
Net income.
40,026
19,701
$
24,777
$
24,629
$
27,308
$
109,133
$
66,693
Earnings per share—basic
$
0.29
$
0.14(3)
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.19
$
0.77(3)
$
0.34(3)
Earnings per share—diluted
$
0.28
$
0.13(3)
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
0.18
$
0.75(3)
$
0.33(3)
Weighted average common shares—basic
136,340
139,584
143,076
142,580
141,275
140,376
144,630
Weighted average common shares—diluted
143,314
150,675
146,640
146,545
147,612
144,939
158,844
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1))
Total revenues.
$
147,434
$
125,616
$
112,621
$
108,082
$
110,505
Total operating expenses
$
85,936
$
77,553
$
76,022
$
73,920
$
75,465
Operating income
$
61,498
$
48,063
$
36,599
$
34,162
$
35,040
Income before income taxes.
$
53,840
$
45,318
$
33,798
$
30,947
$
33,033
Income tax expense
$
12,605
$
10,842
$
7,935
$
7,933
$
7,753
Net income
$
41,235
$
34,476
$
25,863
$
23,014
$
25,280
Earnings per share—diluted
$
0.29
$
0.23
$
0.18
$
0.16
$
0.17
Weighted average common shares—diluted
143,314
150,675
146,640
146,545
147,612
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
Operating Revenues
- Operating revenues increased 17.4% and 33.2% from the third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, due to revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition, higher average AUM and higher other revenues attributable to our European listed ETPs. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 was partly offset by a lower average advisory fee.
- Our average advisory fee was 0.35% during the third and fourth quarters of 2025 and 0.36% during the fourth quarter of 2024.
Operating Expenses
- Operating expenses increased 9.7% from the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to compensation expense arising from the Ceres Acquisition, fund management and administration expenses, and amortization of intangible assets arising from the Ceres Acquisition. These increases were partly offset by lower acquisition-related costs.
- Operating expenses increased 15.9% from the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to compensation expense arising from the Ceres Acquisition and higher headcount, fund management and administration expenses, third-party distribution fees and amortization of intangible assets arising from the Ceres Acquisition. These increases were partly offset by lower professional fees and marketing expenses.
Other Income/(Expenses)
- Interest expense increased 30.2% and 96.3% from the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, due to a higher level of debt outstanding, partly offset by a lower average interest rate.
- Interest income decreased 26.2% and increased 38.1% from the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, due to fluctuations in the level of interest-earning assets.
- Other gains and losses, net, was a gain of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. This included net gains of $0.1 million on our investments. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold and cryptocurrency earned from advisory fees paid by our physically-backed gold and crypto ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations and miscellaneous items.
Income Taxes
- Our effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 20.7%, resulting in income tax expense of $10.4 million. The effective tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21.0% primarily due to a reduction in the valuation allowance on capital losses and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings. These items were partly offset by state and local income taxes.
- Our adjusted effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 23.4%(1).
ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Operating revenues increased 15.4% as compared to 2024 due to revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition, higher average AUM and higher other revenues attributable to our European listed ETPs, partly offset by a lower average advisory fee. Other income for the prior year also included $4.3 million of other revenues related to legal and other related expenses incurred in connection with a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) regarding certain statements about the ESG screening process for three ETFs advised by WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (the “SEC ESG Settlement”) that were covered by insurance.
- Operating expenses increased 10.0% as compared to 2024 primarily due to compensation expense arising from the Ceres Acquisition and higher headcount, fund management and administration expenses, acquisition-related costs, third-party distribution fees, occupancy costs and sales and business development expenses. These increases were partly offset by lower professional fees, as the prior year included $5.0 million of expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign and $4.3 million of other revenues related to legal and other related expenses incurred in connection with the SEC ESG Settlement that were covered by insurance.
- Significant items reported in other income/(expense) in 2025 include: an increase in interest expense of 60.9% due to a higher level of debt outstanding, partly offset by a lower average interest rate; a loss on extinguishment of convertible notes of $13.8 million arising from the repurchase of $25.8 million aggregate principal amount of our 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2028; an increase in interest income of 61.8% due to an increase in our interest-earning assets; net gains on our financial instruments owned of $1.9 million and $1.2 million of foreign currency remeasurement losses on U.S. dollars held by foreign subsidiaries. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned on advisory fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, other foreign exchange fluctuations and miscellaneous items.
- Our effective income tax rate for 2025 was 23.3%, resulting in an income tax expense of $33.1 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21.0% primarily due to a non-deductible loss on extinguishment of convertible notes and state and local income taxes. These items were partly offset by a reduction in the valuation allowance on capital losses and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings.
WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
GLOBAL PRODUCTS ($ in millions)
Beginning of period assets
$
137,175
$
126,070
$
115,787
$
109,779
$
112,577
Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025
—
—
—
32
—
Add: Assets acquired—Ceres Acquisition
1,812
—
—
—
—
(Outflows)/inflows
(283
)
2,240
3,529
3,052
(281
)
Market appreciation/(depreciation)
5,820
8,865
6,754
2,924
(2,517
)
End of period assets
$
144,524
$
137,175
$
126,070
$
115,787
$
109,779
Average assets during the period
$
140,685
$
130,760
$
119,185
$
114,622
$
112,349
Average ETP advisory fee during the period
0.35
%
0.35
%
0.35
%
0.35
%
0.36
%
Total revenue yield
0.42
%
0.38
%
0.38
%
0.38
%
0.39
%
Revenue days
92
92
91
90
92
Number of products—end of the period
406
397
383
375([1])
353
ETPs AND TOKENIZED PRODUCTS
U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions)
Beginning of period assets
$
88,293
$
85,179
$
80,531
$
79,095
$
81,267
(Outflows)/inflows
(1,108
)
(445
)
1,110
1,847
(40
)
Market appreciation/(depreciation)
1,336
3,559
3,538
(411
)
(2,132
)
End of period assets
$
88,521
$
88,293
$
85,179
$
80,531
$
79,095
Average assets during the period
$
88,074
$
87,205
$
81,525
$
81,127
$
80,661
Number of ETFs—end of the period
86
84
81
78
78
EUROPEAN LISTED ETPs ($ in millions)
Beginning of period assets
$
48,290
$
40,541
$
35,124
$
30,684
$
31,310
Inflows/(outflows)
609
2,447
2,201
1,104
(241
)
Market appreciation/(depreciation)
4,446
5,302
3,216
3,336
(385
)
End of period assets
$
53,345
$
48,290
$
40,541
$
35,124
$
30,684
Average assets during the period
$
50,102
$
42,853
$
37,439
$
33,415
$
31,688
Number of ETPs—end of the period
300
295
285
280
275
DIGITAL ASSETS ($ in millions)
Beginning of period assets
$
592
$
350
$
132
$
—
$
—
Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025
—
—
—
32
—
Inflows
179
238
218
101
—
Market (depreciation)/appreciation
(2
)
4
—
(1
)
—
End of period assets
$
769
$
592
$
350
$
132
$
Average assets during the period
$
694
$
702
$
221
$
80
$
Number of products—end of the period
19
18
17
17(1)
—
PRIVATE ASSETS ($ in millions)
Beginning of period assets
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Add: Assets acquired—Ceres Acquisition
1,812
—
—
—
—
Inflows
37
—
—
—
—
Market appreciation
40
—
—
—
—
End of period assets
$
1,889
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Average assets during the period
$
1,815
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Number of products—end of the period
1
—
—
—
—
ETPs AND TOKENIZED PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions)
U.S. Equity
Beginning of period assets.
$
40,977
$
38,617
$
35,628
$
35,414
$
34,643
Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025.
—
—
—
9
—
Inflows
191
32
1,284
962
1,100
Market appreciation/(depreciation)
260
2,328
1,705
(757
)
(329
)
End of period assets
$
41,428
$
40,977
$
38,617
$
35,628
$
35,414
Average assets during the period
$
41,163
$
40,024
$
36,080
$
36,281
$
35,714
Commodity & Currency
Beginning of period assets
$
31,705
$
26,696
$
25,487
$
21,906
$
23,034
Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025
—
—
—
1
—
Inflows/(outflows)
177
1,096
(110
)
(159
)
(441
)
Market appreciation/(depreciation)
5,098
3,913
1,319
3,739
(687
)
End of period assets
$
36,980
$
31,705
$
26,696
$
25,487
$
21,906
Average assets during the period
$
33,824
$
28,162
$
25,888
$
23,993
$
22,989
International Developed Market Equity
Beginning of period assets
$
23,893
$
21,725
$
18,178
$
17,602
$
18,075
Inflows
1,146
477
1,649
474
63
Market appreciation/(depreciation)
577
1,691
1,898
102
(536
)
End of period assets
$
25,616
$
23,893
$
21,725
$
18,178
$
17,602
Average assets during the period
$
24,708
$
22,481
$
19,577
$
18,275
$
17,716
Fixed Income
Beginning of period assets
$
22,509
$
22,543
$
22,230
$
20,043
$
20,767
Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025
—
—
—
21
—
(Outflows)/inflows
(1,355
)
(58
)
148
2,093
(387
)
Market (depreciation)/appreciation
(80
)
24
165
73
(337
)
End of period assets
$
21,074
$
22,509
$
22,543
$
22,230
$
20,043
Average assets during the period
$
21,422
$
23,128
$
22,526
$
21,464
$
20,398
Emerging Market Equity
Beginning of period assets
$
10,855
$
10,957
$
9,985
$
10,468
$
12,452
(Outflows)/inflows
(508
)
(250
)
28
(445
)
(908
)
Market appreciation/(depreciation)
296
148
944
(38
)
(1,076
)
End of period assets
$
10,643
$
10,855
$
10,957
$
9,985
$
10,468
Average assets during the period
$
10,839
$
10,874
$
10,295
$
10,072
$
11,407
Leveraged & Inverse
Beginning of period assets
$
2,913
$
2,631
$
2,133
$
1,924
$
2,082
(Outflows)/inflows
(15
)
(52
)
141
116
(69
)
Market appreciation/(depreciation)
377
334
357
93
(89
)
End of period assets
$
3,275
$
2,913
$
2,631
$
2,133
$
1,924
Average assets during the period
$
3,097
$
2,750
$
2,354
$
2,083
$
2,032
Cryptocurrency
Beginning of period assets
$
3,168
$
2,087
$
1,553
$
1,912
$
1,054
Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025
—
—
—
1
—
(Outflows)/inflows
(117
)
764
198
(89
)
315
Market (depreciation)/appreciation
(809
)
317
336
(271
)
543
End of period assets
$
2,242
$
3,168
$
2,087
$
1,553
$
1,912
Average assets during the period
$
2,550
$
2,412
$
1,800
$
1,900
$
1,599
Alternatives
Beginning of period assets
$
1,155
$
814
$
593
$
510
$
470
Inflows
161
231
191
100
46
Market appreciation/(depreciation)
61
110
30
(17
)
(6
)
End of period assets
$
1,377
$
1,155
$
814
$
593
$
510
Average assets during the period
$
1,267
$
929
$
665
$
554
$
494
Headcount
360
338
321
315
313
