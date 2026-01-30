WisdomTree Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Record AUM of $144.5 Billion

Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.28 ($0.29, as Adjusted)

320 bps of Annual Operating Margin Expansion vs. the Prior Year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.



$40.0 million of net income ($41.2(1) million of net income, as adjusted). See “Non-GAAP” Financial Measurements” for additional information.

$144.5 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 5.3% from the prior quarter arising from market appreciation and AUM related to our acquisition of Ceres Partners, LLC (the “Ceres Acquisition”), partly offset by net outflows.

($0.3) billion of net outflows, primarily driven by outflows from our fixed income products and partly offset by inflows into our international developed equity products.

0.35% average advisory fee, unchanged from the prior quarter.

0.42% adjusted revenue yield(2), a 4 basis point increase from the prior quarter due to revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition.

$147.4 million of operating revenues, an increase of 17.4% from the prior quarter due to revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition, higher average AUM and higher other revenues attributable to our European listed exchange-traded products (“ETPs”).

83.2% gross margin(1), a 1 point increase from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition.

40.5% operating income margin (41.7%(1) as adjusted), a 4.2 point increase (3.4 point increase, as adjusted) from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on February 25, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2026.

Update from Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree COO and President

We closed 2025 with strong momentum, delivering $8.5 billion in net inflows, approximately 8% organic growth, and meaningful margin expansion. Model portfolios and SMAs continue to be a major growth engine, with model AUA surpassing $6 billion as adoption deepens across our client base. Combined with continued strength in ETFs and early traction in digital assets and private markets, we enter 2026 well positioned for sustained growth.” 

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO

WisdomTree is operating from a position of strength, with a diversified and scalable platform delivering growth across asset classes, geographies and channels. What were once emerging initiatives, including models, tokenized assets and private markets, are now real businesses contributing to momentum today while still early in their growth. With disciplined execution and improving guidance, we enter 2026 with conviction in the durability of our strategy and its long-term compounding potential.” 

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

 

Three Months Ended 

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

 

2025

 

2025

 

2025

 

2025

 

2024

Consolidated Operating Highlights ($ in billions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AUM—end of period

$

144.5

 

 

$

137.2

 

 

$

126.1

 

 

$

115.8

 

 

$

109.8

 

Net (outflows)/inflows

$

(0.3

)

 

$

2.2

 

 

$

3.5

 

 

$

3.1

 

 

$

(0.3

)

Average AUM

$

140.7

 

 

$

130.8

 

 

$

119.2

 

 

$

114.6

 

 

$

112.3

 

Average advisory fee

 

0.35

%

 

 

0.35

%

 

 

0.35

%

 

 

0.35

%

 

 

0.36

%

Adjusted revenue yield(2)

 

0.42

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.39

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

147.4

 

 

$

125.6

 

 

$

112.6

 

 

$

108.1

 

 

$

110.7

 

Net income

$

40.0

 

 

$

19.7

 

 

$

24.8

 

 

$

24.6

 

 

$

27.3

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.18

 

Operating income margin

 

40.5

%

 

 

36.3

%

 

 

30.8

%

 

 

31.6

%

 

 

31.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues, as adjusted

$

147.4

 

 

$

125.6

 

 

$

112.6

 

 

$

108.1

 

 

$

110.5

 

Gross margin

 

83.2

%

 

 

82.2

%

 

 

81.1

%

 

 

80.8

%

 

 

79.3

%

Net income, as adjusted

$

41.2

 

 

$

34.5

 

 

$

25.9

 

 

$

23.0

 

 

$

25.3

 

Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.17

 

Operating income margin, as adjusted

 

41.7

%

 

 

38.3

%

 

 

32.5

%

 

 

31.6

%

 

 

31.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Company News

  • In November 2025,
    • We made a strategic minority investment in AlphaBeta ETF Ltd to accelerate AI-driven ETF innovation;
    • WisdomTree was honored as ETF Issuer of the Year and WisdomTree Prime® was named Best Crypto Wallet at the 2025 Benzinga Fintech Day Awards; and
    • WisdomTree Europe Defence UCITS ETF (WDEF) won Best Thematic ETF and ETF Launch of the Year at the 2025 ETF Stream Awards.
  • In December 2025, WisdomTree was recognized as a 2025 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for the sixth consecutive year. The firm placed first in the large-employer category for managers with 100–499 employees.
  • In January 2026,
    • WisdomTree expanded its tokenization ecosystem to Solana, increasing access to Real World Assets (RWA); and
    • WisdomTree won Best Thematic ETF in the inaugural Citywire ETF Awards, as judged by Citywire’s European professional investors readership.

Product News

  • In November 2025, we registered the WisdomTree Quantum Computing UCITS ETF (WQTM) and the WisdomTree Uranium and Nuclear Energy UCITS ETF (NCLR) for sale in Norway.
  • From November 2025 through January 2026, we launched the following products:
    • WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund (WQTM) on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE);
    • WisdomTree Equity Premium Income Digital Fund (Token: EPXC), available to both retail and institutional investors via the WisdomTree Prime® and WisdomTree Connect™ platforms;
    • WisdomTree Efficient TIPS Plus Gold Fund (GDT) and WisdomTree Efficient Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund (WTLS) on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE);
    • WisdomTree Global Value UCITS ETF (WTVG), WisdomTree US Value UCITS ETF (WTVU) and WisdomTree Europe Value UCITS ETF (WTVE) on the London Stock Exchange, Börse Xetra and Borsa Italiana; and
    • WisdomTree Physical Lido Staked Ether ETP, the world’s first Physical Lido Staked Ether ETP (LIST), on Börse Xetra, SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext exchanges in Amsterdam and Paris.
  • In January 2026, we cross-listed the WisdomTree Global Ex-USA Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF (XUSA) on SIX Swiss Exchange.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

Mar. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

 Dec. 31,

 

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advisory fees

$

122,712

 

 

$

114,485

 

 

$

103,241

 

 

$

99,549

 

 

$

102,264

 

 

$

439,987

 

 

$

395,362

 

Management fees

 

4,908

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,908

 

 

 

 

Performance fees

 

7,105

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,105

 

 

 

 

Other revenues

 

12,709

 

 

 

11,131

 

 

 

9,380

 

 

 

8,533

 

 

 

8,433

 

 

 

41,753

 

 

 

32,375

 

Total revenues

 

147,434

 

 

 

125,616

 

 

 

112,621

 

 

 

108,082

 

 

 

110,697

 

 

 

493,753

 

 

 

427,737

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

37,273

 

 

 

33,791

 

 

 

32,827

 

 

 

33,788

 

 

 

30,032

 

 

 

137,679

 

 

 

121,281

 

Fund management and administration

 

24,830

 

 

 

22,353

 

 

 

21,252

 

 

 

20,714

 

 

 

22,858

 

 

 

89,149

 

 

 

83,963

 

Marketing and advertising

 

5,613

 

 

 

4,788

 

 

 

5,330

 

 

 

4,813

 

 

 

6,117

 

 

 

20,544

 

 

 

20,532

 

Sales and business development

 

4,045

 

 

 

3,943

 

 

 

4,232

 

 

 

4,137

 

 

 

4,101

 

 

 

16,357

 

 

 

14,817

 

Professional fees

 

3,596

 

 

 

3,505

 

 

 

3,177

 

 

 

2,782

 

 

 

4,559

 

 

 

13,060

 

 

 

21,098

 

Occupancy, communications and equipment

 

1,892

 

 

 

1,601

 

 

 

1,559

 

 

 

1,482

 

 

 

1,423

 

 

 

6,534

 

 

 

5,344

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,043

 

 

 

615

 

 

 

580

 

 

 

540

 

 

 

504

 

 

 

3,778

 

 

 

1,752

 

Third-party distribution fees

 

4,772

 

 

 

3,977

 

 

 

4,083

 

 

 

3,112

 

 

 

3,161

 

 

 

15,944

 

 

 

11,138

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

317

 

 

 

2,409

 

 

 

1,967

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,693

 

 

 

 

Other

 

3,306

 

 

 

2,980

 

 

 

2,982

 

 

 

2,552

 

 

 

2,902

 

 

 

11,820

 

 

 

10,519

 

Total operating expenses

 

87,687

 

 

 

79,962

 

 

 

77,989

 

 

 

73,920

 

 

 

75,657

 

 

 

319,558

 

 

 

290,444

 

Operating income

 

59,747

 

 

 

45,654

 

 

 

34,632

 

 

 

34,162

 

 

 

35,040

 

 

 

174,195

 

 

 

137,293

 

Other Income/(Expenses):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(11,023

)

 

 

(8,466

)

 

 

(5,490

)

 

 

(5,441

)

 

 

(5,616

)

 

 

(30,420

)

 

 

(18,911

)

Interest income

 

2,965

 

 

 

4,015

 

 

 

2,090

 

 

 

1,897

 

 

 

2,147

 

 

 

10,967

 

 

 

6,778

 

Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes

 

(833

)

 

 

(13,011

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13,844

)

 

 

(30,632

)

Remeasurement of contingent consideration

 

(710

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(710

)

 

 

 

Other gains and losses, net

 

317

 

 

 

1,325

 

 

 

638

 

 

 

(250

)

 

 

2,627

 

 

 

2,030

 

 

 

874

 

Income before income taxes

 

50,463

 

 

 

29,517

 

 

 

31,870

 

 

 

30,368

 

 

 

34,198

 

 

 

142,218

 

 

 

95,402

 

Income tax expense

 

10,437

 

 

 

9,816

 

 

 

7,093

 

 

 

5,739

 

 

 

6,890

 

 

 

33,085

 

 

 

28,709

 

Net income.

 

40,026

 

 

 

19,701

 

 

$

24,777

 

 

$

24,629

 

 

$

27,308

 

 

$

109,133

 

 

$

66,693

 

Earnings per share—basic

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.14(3)

  

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.77(3)

  

$

0.34(3)

Earnings per share—diluted

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.13(3)

  

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.75(3)

  

$

0.33(3)

Weighted average common shares—basic

 

136,340

 

 

 

139,584

 

 

 

143,076

 

 

 

142,580

 

 

 

141,275

 

 

 

140,376

 

 

 

144,630

 

Weighted average common shares—diluted

 

143,314

 

 

 

150,675

 

 

 

146,640

 

 

 

146,545

 

 

 

147,612

 

 

 

144,939

 

 

 

158,844

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1))

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues.

$

147,434

 

 

$

125,616

 

 

$

112,621

 

 

$

108,082

 

 

$

110,505

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

$

85,936

 

 

$

77,553

 

 

$

76,022

 

 

$

73,920

 

 

$

75,465

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

$

61,498

 

 

$

48,063

 

 

$

36,599

 

 

$

34,162

 

 

$

35,040

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes.

$

53,840

 

 

$

45,318

 

 

$

33,798

 

 

$

30,947

 

 

$

33,033

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

$

12,605

 

 

$

10,842

 

 

$

7,935

 

 

$

7,933

 

 

$

7,753

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

41,235

 

 

$

34,476

 

 

$

25,863

 

 

$

23,014

 

 

$

25,280

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share—diluted

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares—diluted

143,314

 

 

150,675

 

 

146,640

 

 

146,545

 

 

147,612

 

 

 

 

 

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

  • Operating revenues increased 17.4% and 33.2% from the third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, due to revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition, higher average AUM and higher other revenues attributable to our European listed ETPs. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 was partly offset by a lower average advisory fee.
  • Our average advisory fee was 0.35% during the third and fourth quarters of 2025 and 0.36% during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating Expenses

  • Operating expenses increased 9.7% from the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to compensation expense arising from the Ceres Acquisition, fund management and administration expenses, and amortization of intangible assets arising from the Ceres Acquisition. These increases were partly offset by lower acquisition-related costs.
  • Operating expenses increased 15.9% from the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to compensation expense arising from the Ceres Acquisition and higher headcount, fund management and administration expenses, third-party distribution fees and amortization of intangible assets arising from the Ceres Acquisition. These increases were partly offset by lower professional fees and marketing expenses.

Other Income/(Expenses)

  • Interest expense increased 30.2% and 96.3% from the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, due to a higher level of debt outstanding, partly offset by a lower average interest rate.
  • Interest income decreased 26.2% and increased 38.1% from the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, due to fluctuations in the level of interest-earning assets.
  • Other gains and losses, net, was a gain of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. This included net gains of $0.1 million on our investments. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold and cryptocurrency earned from advisory fees paid by our physically-backed gold and crypto ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations and miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

  • Our effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 20.7%, resulting in income tax expense of $10.4 million. The effective tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21.0% primarily due to a reduction in the valuation allowance on capital losses and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings. These items were partly offset by state and local income taxes.
  • Our adjusted effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 23.4%(1).

ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Operating revenues increased 15.4% as compared to 2024 due to revenues arising from the Ceres Acquisition, higher average AUM and higher other revenues attributable to our European listed ETPs, partly offset by a lower average advisory fee. Other income for the prior year also included $4.3 million of other revenues related to legal and other related expenses incurred in connection with a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) regarding certain statements about the ESG screening process for three ETFs advised by WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (the “SEC ESG Settlement”) that were covered by insurance.
  • Operating expenses increased 10.0% as compared to 2024 primarily due to compensation expense arising from the Ceres Acquisition and higher headcount, fund management and administration expenses, acquisition-related costs, third-party distribution fees, occupancy costs and sales and business development expenses. These increases were partly offset by lower professional fees, as the prior year included $5.0 million of expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign and $4.3 million of other revenues related to legal and other related expenses incurred in connection with the SEC ESG Settlement that were covered by insurance.
  • Significant items reported in other income/(expense) in 2025 include: an increase in interest expense of 60.9% due to a higher level of debt outstanding, partly offset by a lower average interest rate; a loss on extinguishment of convertible notes of $13.8 million arising from the repurchase of $25.8 million aggregate principal amount of our 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2028; an increase in interest income of 61.8% due to an increase in our interest-earning assets; net gains on our financial instruments owned of $1.9 million and $1.2 million of foreign currency remeasurement losses on U.S. dollars held by foreign subsidiaries. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned on advisory fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, other foreign exchange fluctuations and miscellaneous items.
  • Our effective income tax rate for 2025 was 23.3%, resulting in an income tax expense of $33.1 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21.0% primarily due to a non-deductible loss on extinguishment of convertible notes and state and local income taxes. These items were partly offset by a reduction in the valuation allowance on capital losses and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings.

CONFERENCE CALL DIAL-IN AND WEBCAST DETAILS

WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a live webcast on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET, which, together with all earnings materials, can be accessed via WisdomTree’s investor relations website at https://ir.wisdomtree.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call.

Participants also can dial in using the following numbers: (877) 407-9210 or (201) 689-8049. Click here to access the participant international toll-free access numbers.

To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in or dial into the conference call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a diverse suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions, private market investments and digital asset-related products. Our offerings empower investors to shape their financial future and equip financial professionals to grow their businesses. Leveraging the latest financial infrastructure, we create products that emphasize access, transparency and provide an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we offer next-generation digital products and services related to tokenized real world assets and stablecoins, as well as our institutional platform, WisdomTree Connect™ and blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime®*, and have expanded into private markets through the acquisition of Ceres Partners’ U.S. farmland platform.

* The WisdomTree Connect institutional platform and WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business. Visit https://wisdomtreeconnect.com, https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $159.0 billion in assets under management globally, inclusive of assets under management related to our recently completed acquisition of Ceres Partners, LLC.

For more information about WisdomTree, WisdomTree Connect and WisdomTree Prime, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE CONNECT AND WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through WisdomTree Connect and the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

(1)

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements.” 

(2)

Adjusted revenue yield is computed by dividing our annualized adjusted operating revenues as reported in the GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation herein by our average AUM during the period. 

(3)

Earnings per share (“EPS”) is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method. In addition, the three months ended September 30, 2025 includes $718 of stock repurchase excise taxes, which is excluded from net income, but is required to be added to net income to arrive at income available to common stockholders in the calculation of EPS. This item is excluded from our EPS when computed on a non-GAAP basis.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

 Dec. 31,

 

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

GLOBAL PRODUCTS ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

137,175

 

 

$

126,070

 

 

$

115,787

 

 

$

109,779

 

 

$

112,577

 

Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

Add: Assets acquired—Ceres Acquisition

 

1,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Outflows)/inflows

 

(283

)

 

 

2,240

 

 

 

3,529

 

 

 

3,052

 

 

 

(281

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

5,820

 

 

 

8,865

 

 

 

6,754

 

 

 

2,924

 

 

 

(2,517

)

End of period assets

$

144,524

 

 

$

137,175

 

 

$

126,070

 

 

$

115,787

 

 

$

109,779

 

Average assets during the period

$

140,685

 

 

$

130,760

 

 

$

119,185

 

 

$

114,622

 

 

$

112,349

 

Average ETP advisory fee during the period

 

0.35

%

 

 

0.35

%

 

 

0.35

%

 

 

0.35

%

 

 

0.36

%

Total revenue yield

 

0.42

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.39

%

Revenue days

 

92

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

92

 

Number of products—end of the period

 

406

 

 

 

397

 

 

 

383

 

 

375([1])

 

 

353

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ETPs AND TOKENIZED PRODUCTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

88,293

 

 

$

85,179

 

 

$

80,531

 

 

$

79,095

 

 

$

81,267

 

(Outflows)/inflows

 

(1,108

)

 

 

(445

)

 

 

1,110

 

 

 

1,847

 

 

 

(40

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

1,336

 

 

 

3,559

 

 

 

3,538

 

 

 

(411

)

 

 

(2,132

)

End of period assets

$

88,521

 

 

$

88,293

 

 

$

85,179

 

 

$

80,531

 

 

$

79,095

 

Average assets during the period

$

88,074

 

 

$

87,205

 

 

$

81,525

 

 

$

81,127

 

 

$

80,661

 

Number of ETFs—end of the period

 

86

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EUROPEAN LISTED ETPs ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

48,290

 

 

$

40,541

 

 

$

35,124

 

 

$

30,684

 

 

$

31,310

 

Inflows/(outflows)

 

609

 

 

 

2,447

 

 

 

2,201

 

 

 

1,104

 

 

 

(241

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

4,446

 

 

 

5,302

 

 

 

3,216

 

 

 

3,336

 

 

 

(385

)

End of period assets

$

53,345

 

 

$

48,290

 

 

$

40,541

 

 

$

35,124

 

 

$

30,684

 

Average assets during the period

$

50,102

 

 

$

42,853

 

 

$

37,439

 

 

$

33,415

 

 

$

31,688

 

Number of ETPs—end of the period

 

300

 

 

 

295

 

 

 

285

 

 

 

280

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DIGITAL ASSETS ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

592

 

 

$

350

 

 

$

132

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

Inflows

 

179

 

 

 

238

 

 

 

218

 

 

 

101

 

 

 

 

Market (depreciation)/appreciation

 

(2

)

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

End of period assets

$

769

 

 

$

592

 

 

$

350

 

 

$

132

 

 

$

Average assets during the period

$

694

 

 

$

702

 

 

$

221

 

 

$

80

 

 

$

Number of products—end of the period

 

19

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

17(1)

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRIVATE ASSETS ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Add: Assets acquired—Ceres Acquisition

 

1,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inflows

 

37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Market appreciation

 

40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of period assets

$

1,889

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Average assets during the period

$

1,815

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Number of products—end of the period

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ETPs AND TOKENIZED PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets.

$

40,977

 

 

$

38,617

 

 

$

35,628

 

 

$

35,414

 

 

$

34,643

 

Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

Inflows

 

191

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

1,284

 

 

 

962

 

 

 

1,100

 

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

260

 

 

 

2,328

 

 

 

1,705

 

 

 

(757

)

 

 

(329

)

End of period assets

$

41,428

 

 

$

40,977

 

 

$

38,617

 

 

$

35,628

 

 

$

35,414

 

Average assets during the period

$

41,163

 

 

$

40,024

 

 

$

36,080

 

 

$

36,281

 

 

$

35,714

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commodity & Currency

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

31,705

 

 

$

26,696

 

 

$

25,487

 

 

$

21,906

 

 

$

23,034

 

Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

Inflows/(outflows)

 

177

 

 

 

1,096

 

 

 

(110

)

 

 

(159

)

 

 

(441

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

5,098

 

 

 

3,913

 

 

 

1,319

 

 

 

3,739

 

 

 

(687

)

End of period assets

$

36,980

 

 

$

31,705

 

 

$

26,696

 

 

$

25,487

 

 

$

21,906

 

Average assets during the period

$

33,824

 

 

$

28,162

 

 

$

25,888

 

 

$

23,993

 

 

$

22,989

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

International Developed Market Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

23,893

 

 

$

21,725

 

 

$

18,178

 

 

$

17,602

 

 

$

18,075

 

Inflows

 

1,146

 

 

 

477

 

 

 

1,649

 

 

 

474

 

 

 

63

 

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

577

 

 

 

1,691

 

 

 

1,898

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

(536

)

End of period assets

$

25,616

 

 

$

23,893

 

 

$

21,725

 

 

$

18,178

 

 

$

17,602

 

Average assets during the period

$

24,708

 

 

$

22,481

 

 

$

19,577

 

 

$

18,275

 

 

$

17,716

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

22,509

 

 

$

22,543

 

 

$

22,230

 

 

$

20,043

 

 

$

20,767

 

Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

(Outflows)/inflows

 

(1,355

)

 

 

(58

)

 

 

148

 

 

 

2,093

 

 

 

(387

)

Market (depreciation)/appreciation

 

(80

)

 

 

24

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

(337

)

End of period assets

$

21,074

 

 

$

22,509

 

 

$

22,543

 

 

$

22,230

 

 

$

20,043

 

Average assets during the period

$

21,422

 

 

$

23,128

 

 

$

22,526

 

 

$

21,464

 

 

$

20,398

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Emerging Market Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

10,855

 

 

$

10,957

 

 

$

9,985

 

 

$

10,468

 

 

$

12,452

 

(Outflows)/inflows

 

(508

)

 

 

(250

)

 

 

28

 

 

 

(445

)

 

 

(908

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

296

 

 

 

148

 

 

 

944

 

 

 

(38

)

 

 

(1,076

)

End of period assets

$

10,643

 

 

$

10,855

 

 

$

10,957

 

 

$

9,985

 

 

$

10,468

 

Average assets during the period

$

10,839

 

 

$

10,874

 

 

$

10,295

 

 

$

10,072

 

 

$

11,407

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leveraged & Inverse

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

2,913

 

 

$

2,631

 

 

$

2,133

 

 

$

1,924

 

 

$

2,082

 

(Outflows)/inflows

 

(15

)

 

 

(52

)

 

 

141

 

 

 

116

 

 

 

(69

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

377

 

 

 

334

 

 

 

357

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

(89

)

End of period assets

$

3,275

 

 

$

2,913

 

 

$

2,631

 

 

$

2,133

 

 

$

1,924

 

Average assets during the period

$

3,097

 

 

$

2,750

 

 

$

2,354

 

 

$

2,083

 

 

$

2,032

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cryptocurrency

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

3,168

 

 

$

2,087

 

 

$

1,553

 

 

$

1,912

 

 

$

1,054

 

Add: Digital Assets—Jan. 1, 2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

(Outflows)/inflows

 

(117

)

 

 

764

 

 

 

198

 

 

 

(89

)

 

 

315

 

Market (depreciation)/appreciation

 

(809

)

 

 

317

 

 

 

336

 

 

 

(271

)

 

 

543

 

End of period assets

$

2,242

 

 

$

3,168

 

 

$

2,087

 

 

$

1,553

 

 

$

1,912

 

Average assets during the period

$

2,550

 

 

$

2,412

 

 

$

1,800

 

 

$

1,900

 

 

$

1,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alternatives

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

1,155

 

 

$

814

 

 

$

593

 

 

$

510

 

 

$

470

 

Inflows

 

161

 

 

 

231

 

 

 

191

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

46

 

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

61

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(6

)

End of period assets

$

1,377

 

 

$

1,155

 

 

$

814

 

 

$

593

 

 

$

510

 

Average assets during the period

$

1,267

 

 

$

929

 

 

$

665

 

 

$

554

 

 

$

494

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Headcount

 

360

 

 

 

338

 

 

 

321

 

 

 

315

 

 

 

313

 


