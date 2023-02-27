<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire WiSA Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call...
Business Wire

WiSA Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call on March 16th

di Business Wire

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WISA #WISAWiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Thursday, March 16, 2023, before market open. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the results and provide a business update at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET, on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast found here: WiSA Technologies Fourth Quarter 2022 Results webcast

Those without internet access or who wish to dial in may call: 1-877-270-2148 (domestic), or 1-412-902-6510 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the WiSA Technologies call.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and will be available for one year, at the above webcast link. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through March 23, 2023 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada (toll free) 855-669-9658 and using access code 5039532.

A presentation of the Q4 2022 results will be accessible on Thursday, March 16, 2023, under the “Investors” section of WiSA Technologies’ website.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Toshiba; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the industry. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com

Contacts

David Barnard, LHA Investor Relations, +1 415-433-3777, wisa@lhai.com    

Articoli correlati

Quectel Demonstrates Advanced Edge Intelligence and Machine Vision Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MWC Barcelona – Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces its participation in this...
Continua a leggere

MOD Mission Critical Enhances Hybrid Cloud Offering by Leveraging the Open Cloud Exchange®

Business Wire Business Wire -
Managed Services Provider Expands Product Capabilities Through the Industry-Leading Interconnection Platform DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and...
Continua a leggere

FuboTV Delivered Over $1 Billion in Global Annual Revenue in 2022; Closed Year With $984 Million in Revenue and 1.445 Million Subscribers in North...

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced its financial results for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Quectel Demonstrates Advanced Edge Intelligence and Machine Vision Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2023

Business Wire