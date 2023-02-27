WiSA Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call on March 16th

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WISA #WISA—WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Thursday, March 16, 2023, before market open. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the results and provide a business update at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET, on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast found here: WiSA Technologies Fourth Quarter 2022 Results webcast

Those without internet access or who wish to dial in may call: 1-877-270-2148 (domestic), or 1-412-902-6510 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the WiSA Technologies call.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and will be available for one year, at the above webcast link. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through March 23, 2023 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada (toll free) 855-669-9658 and using access code 5039532.

A presentation of the Q4 2022 results will be accessible on Thursday, March 16, 2023, under the “Investors” section of WiSA Technologies’ website.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Toshiba; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the industry. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com

Contacts

David Barnard, LHA Investor Relations, +1 415-433-3777, wisa@lhai.com