Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates Member RED Technologies on FCC Green Light for Initial Commercial Deployment SAS Deployment in the 3.5 GHz Band

Four Other WInnForum Members Currently Operate as Spectrum Access System Administrators in the Band

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CBRS—The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announced today that member RED Technologies has been approved by the FCC for initial commercial deployment (ICD) operations in the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, the precursor to full Spectrum Access System operation. They join four other Forum members (Amdocs, Federated Wireless, Google and Sony Group), who also went through the ICD process previously and currently operate as Spectrum Access System (SAS) administrators in the band.

RED Technologies is a provider of cutting-edge scalable cloud-based dynamic spectrum sharing solutions for network operators of all sizes and sectors. RED’s CBRS solution is already deployed in the US in partnership with Amdocs. The company also operates TVWS database services in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. RED Technologies is offering customers a mixed combination of TVWS and CBRS spectrum access services, to address all use cases, from rural broadband to industry 4.0. RED Technologies is also conditionally approved by the FCC to operate an automated frequency coordination (AFC) system to manage access to 6 GHz band spectrum by standard-power unlicensed device.

“We are very pleased at this exciting and much deserved announcement expanding the SAS System Administrators. Red Technologies has been extensively involved with the CBRS standards process,” said co-chair of the Forum’s CBRS Committee, Richard Bernhardt (WISPA). The CBRS Committee, formerly the Spectrum Sharing Committee (SSC), was specifically formed to develop the solutions and standards that will encourage rapid development and diverse deployment of the CBRS ecosystem while protecting incumbent operations and benefiting all potential stakeholders in the band.

Pierre-Jean Muller, CEO of RED, said: “This announcement is another significant strategic step in the construction of our unique dynamic spectrum sharing solutions portfolio and our commercial deployment in the United States. We are eager to enter the fast-growing CBRS market directly and look forward to competing in the ecosystem.”

The CBRS Committee benefits from participation of a broad-based group that includes wireless providers, network equipment manufacturers, SAS Administrators, federal government incumbents, satellite operators, former 3650-3700 MHz band licensees, and other parties with an interest in the 3.5 GHz band. All work products from the Committee, including baseline and enhanced standards, can be found here: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/standards.

To view WInnForum Accredited CBRS Vendors or apply for approval:

CBRS Certified Professional Installer (CPI) Training Program Administrators: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/cpi-program-administrator

CBRS PKI Root of Trust Operators: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/cbrs-root-ca-operators

WInnForum CBSD Certification Program: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/cbsd-certification-program

WInnForum supports the development and advancement of spectrum sharing technologies based on the three-tier architecture detailed in 3.5 GHz CBRS rules defined by the FCC. More about the WInnForum and its CBRS standards building can be found here: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996 and supported by Platinum Sponsor Thales, the Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio (CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org.

Contacts

Editorial Contacts

Lee Pucker, 604-828-9876, Lee.Pucker@wirelessinnovation.org or



Stephanie Hamill, 970-290-9543 or Stephanie.Hamill@wirelessinnovation.org