Wine Industry Shipping Software Leader Launches FORT Ship

Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, FORT Systems, the leading fulfillment and shipping software provider for the beverage alcohol industry, announced the launch of FORT Ship. FORT Ship provides a streamlined interface for the shipment of alcohol, and is fully integrated with major carriers who provide delivery for compliant packages. Unlike FORT’s comprehensive warehouse management platform, FORT Ship is designed primarily for self-shippers, and offers a simplified, highly efficient solution for licensees.

FORT’s CEO Scott Liebman said, “In order to make FORT Ship as user friendly for self-shippers as possible, we focused on just the critical features that companies need to get packages out the door, whether direct-to-consumer or trade orders. Rather than including functionality like inventory management, for example, we’ve focused on quick carrier label generation and seamless integration with industry-leading platforms.”

Liebman added, “A lot of wineries have separate order and inventory management systems, POS systems, etc. Many of these companies are looking for a way to efficiently ship out some or all of their orders, while ensuring that the shipment and tracking data are seamlessly populated into the other systems they rely on.”

By design, FORT Ship does not include some of the more complex WMS features, though it still relies on the same FORT engine which powers many of the leading fulfillment warehouse operations in the industry.

For the past 20 years, FORT has been providing shipping and fulfillment solutions to the wine industry. While its clients can be found in several different industries, FORT continues to focus on providing best-of-class solutions to the complex and highly regulated world of beverage alcohol.

For more information on FORT Ship, please inquire here.

Contacts

Jim McClellan

info@fortsystems.com

