Windstream Wholesale Announces Enhancements of Two Key Routes, Elevating Connectivity from Ashburn to Virginia Beach

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream Wholesale, an optical technology leader in advanced network solutions, today announced the completion of two pivotal route enhancement projects using FLEX DWDM (FLEX) technology, bolstering connectivity across Virginia. These enhancements are part of a broader initiative to upgrade capacity across Windstream’s Nationwide Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) to provide top-tier service to its customers.





The FLEX upgrade extends across Windstream’s ICON network from Ashburn through Richmond, Virginia, and into the Virginia Beach cable landing station (CLS). Equipped with Ciena’s 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS), FLEX technology has been integrated across the extended route, offering customers enhanced reliability, flexibility, and scalability to meet their growing connectivity needs. The route segment from Ashburn to Richmond serves as a vital connection between key data centers while the extension from Richmond to the Virginia Beach subsea CLS opens new avenues for international connectivity.

Windstream Wholesale’s FLEX/ICON upgrades and expansions enable 400G wave service, Managed Spectrum service, and greater visibility into network health and performance with technologies like inline optical time-domain reflectometer (OTDR) engineered into the route. Inline OTDR dramatically reduces mean time to repair (MTTR) in the event of a network interference or fiber cut, providing the ability to locate the interference without physically deploying resources. FLEX also provides cost benefits, enabling the direct connection of key data centers to core long-haul network nodes and eliminating the need to bookend equipment to jump between long-haul and regional networks.

“ We are proud to announce the completion of these two crucial route initiatives,” said John Nishimoto, Windstream Wholesale senior vice president of product, marketing, and strategy. “ These enhancements represent our steadfast commitment to technology leadership and exceeding customer expectations as we continue to drive innovation to meet today’s connectivity demands.”

Windstream Wholesale understands the critical role connectivity plays in today’s digital landscape. By investing in infrastructure expansion and leveraging state-of-the-art technologies like FLEX, the company remains at the forefront of delivering reliable, high-performance network solutions.

“ As technology continues to evolve, so do the demands placed on networks,” added Joe Scattareggia, Windstream Wholesale president. “ With these new route initiatives, we are not only meeting but exceeding the connectivity expectations of our customers, ensuring they remain ahead of the curve.”

Windstream’s Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) provides open and disaggregated networking infrastructure, enabling wholesale and enterprise technology customers to select unique custom routes, maintain operational insights with Windstream’s Network Intelligence functions, and place their networks closer to the edge to better serve end-users.

About Windstream

Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that delivers fast, flexible and customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream Wholesale is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Windstream also offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states as well as managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Windstream Wholesale is available at windstreamwholesale.com or windstream.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) @Windstream and LinkedIn at @Windstream.

