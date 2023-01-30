Windstream Wholesale Announces Connection to Data Center in Orangeburg, NY

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of fast and flexible advanced optical solutions, today announced that it will connect to the ColoHouse data center in the fifteenfortyseven (1547 CSR) flagship facility in Orangeburg, New York, in February 2023.

Located at 1 Ramland Rd., Orangeburg, the data center is positioned near the region’s major highways and only 18 miles from Midtown Manhattan. ColoHouse’s two data center halls occupy over 30,000 square feet with an additional 25,000 square feet coming online in 2023. The New York carrier-neutral facility offers low latency to Manhattan and the surrounding New York, New Jersey and Connecticut areas.

Continuously committed to flexible partnerships and network expansion, Windstream Wholesale strategically chose to connect to this data center in support of its expanding network footprint and customer demand including the growth of its new Global Accounts customer vertical. This new sales team specializes in providing core backbone data services to Fortune 100 companies including the financial sector.

Windstream Wholesale’s connection at 1 Ramland Rd. will be a long-term Point of Presence (POP) of Windstream’s ICON network and is the first of other future data centers located in this region. Wholesale’s route from 1 Ramland Rd. into New York City provides the most direct access with the lowest possible latency into and out of the data center.

“ Adding to our ecosystem of carriers at ColoHouse is an integral part of our mission to provide a digital foundation that connects our customers with impactful technology solutions and services,” said Steve Rogers, senior vice president of sales at ColoHouse. “ ColoHouse is constantly working with carriers to come into our state-of-the-art, top-tier data centers to offer security and connectivity for customers. We are excited for this partnership with Windstream Wholesale to deliver an option for their customers looking for space and connectivity in New York but without the real estate price tag in Manhattan.”

“ These new partnerships support our network growth and the increasing connectivity needs of our customers,” said Joe Scattareggia, chief revenue officer for Windstream Wholesale. “ This connection allows us to provide the most direct path into Manhattan with the lowest latency. We’re able to serve customers and area data centers most effectively and have the crucial advanced point of presence necessary to quickly turn up services for larger customers.”

“ We are very excited about Windstream Wholesale adding a new presence to our building at 1 Ramland road,” said John Bonczek, chief revenue officer of 1547 CSR. “ Our mission is to create an ecosystem of customers like ColoHouse and providers like Windstream Wholesale that focuses on creating highly connected facilities that will deliver value and provide opportunities. This partnership will give our building additional reach and provide our tenants with an excellent option for network solutions.”

This carrier-neutral data center has many prospects both within and outside the current Windstream Wholesale customer base, and the Windstream team is ready to begin taking orders in February.

Windstream’s Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) provides open and disaggregated networking infrastructure, enabling wholesale and enterprise technology customers to select unique custom routes, maintain operational insights with Windstream’s Network Intelligence functions, and place their networks closer to the edge to better serve end-users.

To view the Windstream network map, visit:



https://www.windstreamwholesale.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/WW-Nationwide-Network-Map-2023.pdf

About Windstream



Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that creates deep partnerships with carriers, content and media providers, federal government agencies and Fortune 100 companies to deliver fast and flexible, customized wave and transport solutions. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

About ColoHouse



ColoHouse is a retail colocation, cloud, bare metal, security and services provider. Our diverse geographic locations paired with our secure, reliable connectivity and product suite, allow our customers to confidently deliver services to their end users while being mindful of cost performance. Our IT infrastructure platform continues to alleviate IT resources for business to focus more on their core business. For more information, please visit www.colohouse.com.

