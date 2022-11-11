Windstream recognized for its focus on hiring military veterans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, has again been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, the Military Friendly® program, and the Military Times’ Best for Vets program for its initiatives to recruit, employ and retain military veterans.

“ Windstream takes pride in our commitment to hire and retain military veterans, and we are honored that our efforts have been recognized once again,” said Mary Michaels, chief human resources officer at Windstream. “ Veterans and their spouses play a vital role in our ability to deliver essential communications services to our customers.”

Windstream received a platinum 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Program Award from the Labor Department. This is the fifth consecutive year that the company has been the recognized by the HIRE Vets program and the second year it has received a platinum medallion.

For more information about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, please visit www.hirevets.gov.

Windstream ranked second on the 2023 Military Friendly® Employer List by VIQTORY and was ranked seventh on the Military Spouse Friendly Employer list.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over a thousand companies participated in the 2023 Military Friendly® survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

Windstream will be showcased along with other 2023 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

This year, 230 employers participated in the Military Times survey. Each year the rankings provide a snapshot of different employment policies and services that companies provide to America’s veterans and highlight firms that veteran job seekers should target.

Windstream ranked twelfth in the Military Times Best for Vets list for 2022. Windstream has appeared in the list’s top 15 for the last six years.

The full list of this year’s Best for Vets: Employers rankings is available here.

Last year, Military Times collaborated with Fors Marsh to update the research methodology and analysis from previous years to provide a streamlined, user-friendly survey experience for participants. The survey was made based on subject matter expert reviews of the survey and rigorous qualitative research, including focus groups and in-depth interviews with Military Times subscribers. FMG designed, deployed, analyzed, and wrote the report for this year’s survey.

The survey captures the areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members, veterans, and their families when looking for an employer. Recruitment and employment practices, as well as retention and support programs, were given the most weight and importance in scoring and final rankings.

To see available jobs at Windstream, please visit www.windstreamtalent.com.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at www.windstream.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

Category: Corporate

Contacts

Scott Morris, 501-748-5342



scott.l.morris@windstream.com