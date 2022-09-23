Windstream Names Drew Smith CFO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Windstream today announced that Drew Smith has been named chief financial officer and treasurer, effective immediately. Smith, who joined the company in 2008, has been serving as executive vice president of financial planning and treasurer.

In his new role as CFO, Smith is responsible for overseeing Windstream’s accounting, finance, capital planning, tax, procurement, audit, investor relations and treasury teams.

“ Drew Smith is an accomplished leader and who has served in a variety of financial, capital markets, and operational roles with the company,” said Tony Thomas, president and CEO of Windstream. “ He has a deep understanding of the financial and operational drivers of our business, is data driven and results oriented. He will lead our efforts to continue to invest in our strategic growth areas to drive improvements in operating results.”

Smith previously oversaw financial forecasting and planning, treasury and capital market functions and debt management as well business development for the company.

“ I’m excited for this opportunity and look forward to continuing to focus on accelerating our company’s transformation,” Smith said. “ Windstream’s future is bright, and I couldn’t be more excited about the work ahead.”

Smith succeeds Bob Gunderman, who was appointed chief financial offer in 2014 after serving in a variety of leadership roles within the company.

“ I want to thank Bob for his many contributions to Windstream over the past 14 years,” added Thomas. “ As treasurer and CFO, Bob successfully led many capital market projects, which improved our balance sheet. He has also been integral to the M&A transactions we have pursued, making us the company we are today.”

Prior to his most recent role, Smith served as president of consumer and small and medium-sized business services. He also has served in senior leadership roles in access management, carrier relations and service delivery.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

