Wind River Wins Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#intelligentedge—Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, has earned the nationally recognized 2023 Top Workplaces USA award. Wind River also showed leadership among its peers in the categories of innovation, leadership, employee wellbeing, work-life flexibility, and compensation and benefits. Issued by research company Energage, the Top Workplaces USA award results are based on anonymous, research-based employee engagement surveys, which address Culture Drivers that are critical to success in any organization.

“We are extremely proud to win a Top Workplaces USA award, as it is a testament to the talented team and unique culture we have built over our four-decade history; it also showcases our cultural attributes of growth mindset, customer focus, and diversity and inclusion that we strive to make the lived experience at Wind River,” said Wind River interim CEO Bryan LeBlanc. “With growth mindset as the cornerstone of our culture, we constantly push ourselves to be better and bolder in helping our customers succeed in the new intelligent machine economy.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Wind River Chief People Officer Anuradha Mayer added, “Winning a Top Workplaces USA 2023 award is a true honor as it is based solely on feedback from our people and reflects our deep commitment to create and foster a collaborative, innovative, and inclusive environment. This important recognition reflects our people-centered culture where we put our people first in everything we do to ensure our Wind River team feels empowered, valued, and has a sense of belonging.”

Wind River helps customers solve complex technology challenges on their journey toward the new intelligent machine economy. For more than 40 years, innovation has been a part of the company’s DNA, with Wind River technology playing key roles in NASA space missions—such as the Artemis I mission, the James Webb Space Telescope, and multiple Mars rovers—and in recent 5G milestones—including the world’s first successful 5G data session and in building one of the largest Open RAN networks in the world.

The Top Workplaces USA 2023 recognition is the latest in a series of Wind River industry accolades. These include being named a 2022 Bay Area Top Workplace for the ninth consecutive year, a 2022 Best Places to Work, and the Leading Lights 5G Technology Vendor of the Year. Wind River Studio, the company’s industry-leading cloud native platform, captured the 2022 Grand Stevie American Business Award for Highest-Rated New Product of the Year, the 2022 Gold Stevie for Cloud Infrastructure, and a TMC 2022 Communication Solutions Product of the Year award.

