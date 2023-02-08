William Hill Standardizes on New Relic

One of the world’s largest gaming companies consolidates three competitive tools into New Relic to ensure high uptime and reliability across five million digital transactions daily

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#newrelic—New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced that William Hill, one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming companies, is standardizing on New Relic to advance its observability strategy. The engineering team manages systems that support up to 5 million digital transactions daily, with peak days 10 times this number. Issues can occur rapidly in its stack, given its real-time nature and complexity. Using New Relic, William Hill aims to deliver 100% availability of its online betting services, ensuring customers have an uninterrupted experience.

William Hill has a strong history of innovation and is considered a leader in the bookmaker market. The company has experienced tremendous success with New Relic since 2019, consolidating three different monitoring tools into a self-service observability platform to enable teams to be self-sufficient in building and supporting systems and fixing issues quickly whenever they occur. William Hill is expanding its partnership to advance its observability strategy and lean into OpenTelemetry, monitoring the latency between transactions to gain a deeper understanding of how its stack is working.

“Having the right level of uptime for us is critical—our engineering teams are focused on detecting and predicting failure within the systems, and resolving those as fast as possible,” said William Hill Observability and Automation Engineering Manager Stephen Wild. “The depth of the New Relic observability platform, in connection with OpenTelemetry, allows us to gain a deeper understanding of how our stack is working and evaluate risk versus reward.”

New Relic’s all-in-one approach gives William Hill access to a variety of tools to achieve strong results across various teams. Implementations and benefits include:

35% lower detection time: Using OpenTelemetry and distributed tracing, engineering teams are able to detect issues within minutes, and connect data sources to find that needle in a haystack.

Using OpenTelemetry and distributed tracing, engineering teams are able to detect issues within minutes, and connect data sources to find that needle in a haystack. 30% lower resolution time: By deploying incident management intelligence capabilities from New Relic, William Hill can spot trends happening within specific technical services during the entire incident lifecycle.

By deploying incident management intelligence capabilities from New Relic, William Hill can spot trends happening within specific technical services during the entire incident lifecycle. 60% reduction in alert noise: By federating the practice of observability, product owners and engineers are more proactive in setting up alerts, resulting in a significant reduction of false positives.

By federating the practice of observability, product owners and engineers are more proactive in setting up alerts, resulting in a significant reduction of false positives. Continuous improvement: Engineering teams can use dashboards to create incident retrospective reports to evaluate how to triage similar incidents in the future.

Engineering teams can use dashboards to create incident retrospective reports to evaluate how to triage similar incidents in the future. Improving developer productivity : Implementing auto-instrumentation allows the engineering teams to stay focused on priority tasks by eliminating the need to revise code to send trace data to and from applications in any configurations.

: Implementing auto-instrumentation allows the engineering teams to stay focused on priority tasks by eliminating the need to revise code to send trace data to and from applications in any configurations. Understanding revenue impact of critical outages: Developing out of the box and custom dashboards, executives, product owners, and technical teams can see, in real-time, how much incidents are costing the business, enabling them to prevent future outages.

New Relic helps companies like William Hill make observability a daily practice across the entire software lifecycle. With the New Relic all-in-one observability platform, every engineer regardless of their role— backend, web, mobile, infrastructure ops, network, SRE, DevOps—can see relevant data and analysis for the services they own, and also see dependencies across their tech stack. That’s why businesses using New Relic report improvements in uptime and reliability, higher operational efficiency, and better customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth.

“Observability is mission critical for digital businesses of every size to maintain operational awareness of their software deployed across infrastructures,” said New Relic Chief Growth Officer and GM, Observability Manav Khurana. “William Hill is a prime example of the benefits businesses can experience when they make observability a daily practice.”

New customers can sign up for free or request a demo. Additional information on how William Hill is using New Relic is available here:

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury’s, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

Contacts

Media Contact



Kerry Baker



New Relic, Inc.



PR@newrelic.com

Investor Contact



Ingo Friedrichowitz



New Relic, Inc.



IR@newrelic.com