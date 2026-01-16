Wildix Positions AI as the Catalyst Moving the UC&C Channel Beyond Resale at 2026 Summit

Summit highlights AI-driven execution, partner leadership and platform evolution across its unified UC&C platform

TALLINN, Estonia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Wildix, a leader in AI-powered Unified Communications solutions, yesterday concluded its annual virtual UC&C Summit, convening partners and industry stakeholders worldwide to highlight how partner-led execution and live deployments are reshaping the role of UC&C platforms.

As economic pressure increases and service expectations rise, organizations are reassessing communications as an operational system expected to deliver reliability, visibility and accountability at scale.

Against this backdrop, Wildix outlined the continued evolution of its 100 percent channel-only model. The company emphasized that partner differentiation is moving beyond transactional resale toward an advisory role focused on the design, governance and optimization of communication workflows that support day-to-day operations.

“The UC&C market has matured. Customers are no longer evaluating platforms in isolation; they are looking for partners who can translate communication into operational value,” said Emiliano Tomasoni, CMO, Wildix. “To prove our commitment to enabling this shift, we've launched the Wildix Spokesperson Program, giving the channel a real voice by selecting one partner to be our global ambassador for a year and truly placing them at the center of our story.”

Building on the agentic AI strategy outlined at last year’s Summit and the subsequent launch of Wilma AI, the AI layer embedded across Wildix’s ecosystem, this year’s program focused on execution. Wildix highlighted how embedded automation and AI-driven assistance are now being deployed in live customer environments, governed through partner-led frameworks, and integrated into everyday voice, messaging and meeting workflows.

"Wildix has demonstrated incredible technological vision and agility, making it seamless to integrate complex AI into real-world business environments,” said Carlos Estrela, CEO, Leader Redes y Comunicaciones. “My message to other partners is clear: embrace generative and agentic AI, especially for voice. That is no longer just an innovation; it's the true differentiator in today's market."

Wildix positioned this moment as an inflection point for the channel. As AI-native vendors and point solutions proliferate, long-term relevance increasingly depends on delivering measurable outcomes, not tools. Industry forecasts suggest that more than 80 percent of unified communications sales will be indirect by 2026, reinforcing the growing importance of partner-led delivery (source: Omdia).

As part of its broader partner program, Wildix shared first-year results from Sales Academy, a sales methodology introduced in response to increasingly complex UC&C buying behavior. Designed to put the channel first and meet partners where they are, the program applies structured sales frameworks through live opportunities rather than standalone training. In its first year, participating partners generated more than $40,000 in new monthly recurring revenue and recorded 23 percent year-over-year growth. The program has since been recognized by UC Today through the UC Awards for partner enablement.

The Summit also highlighted concrete examples of partner-led execution across healthcare, professional services and retail. Among them was RoboReception, a joint AI‑embedded healthcare solution co-developed by RoboReception and Wildix and delivered through U.K.-based MSP Focus Group. Originally created by a dentist to address front-desk bottlenecks and missed calls, the solution automates inbound patient interactions and reduces administrative workload. Wildix reported that RoboReception generated more than $9 million in measurable return on investment within its first six months across 65 U.K. dental clinics, while maintaining service levels without additional headcount.

Looking ahead, Wildix positioned 2026 as a year defined by execution and operational depth. Wildix outlined continued investment in AI-driven coaching and insight, tighter governance across voice, messaging and mobile environments, and greater partner control through capabilities such as fixed-mobile convergence and emerging messaging standards. Together, these priorities reflect a broader view of unified communications as an operational system rather than a standalone platform, enabling partners to meet customers where they are and progressively embed intelligence, accountability and measurable outcomes into everyday workflows.

"As customer expectations rise, AI is the opportunity for our partners to deliver value and stay relevant," said Steve Osler, CEO, Wildix. "We provide the full AI stack to turn the channels they control into intelligence, making them indispensable architects of customer growth."

Re-watch highlights HERE.

About Wildix

Wildix is a global UCaaS provider focused on AI-enabled business communications. With a 100 percent channel-only model, Wildix enables partners to deliver secure, scalable and outcome-driven solutions across industries. The company is the only European vendor recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.

Media Contacts

Deliah Mathieu

VP of Global Communications

deliah.mathieu@wildix.com

Elena Canorea

Communications & Media Relations Manager

elena.canorea@wildix.com