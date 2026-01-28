Wiland Promotes Andre Murphy to Vice President of Sports and Entertainment to Accelerate the Growth of FanSignals™, a Wiland™ MarketSignals™ Product.

NIWOT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BusinessGrowth--Wiland™, a leader in predictive audience intelligence and marketing analytics, today announced promotion of Andre Murphy to Vice President of Sports and Entertainment, recognizing his leadership in building and scaling Wiland’s Sports and Entertainment group and supporting the continued growth of FanSignals™, the company’s predictive fan intelligence solution.

In his expanded role, Murphy will lead strategy and growth initiatives across professional sports leagues, teams, live event venues, and entertainment brands—helping organizations acquire new fans, retain existing audiences, and increase revenue through predictive analytics and actionable fan insights.

Since joining Wiland more than four years ago, Murphy has played a pivotal role in launching and expanding the company’s Sports and Entertainment vertical. He has worked closely with leagues, clubs, sponsors, and agencies to apply predictive analytics that enhance fan understanding, acquisition marketing, ticket sales, and corporate partnership activation.

“Andre has been instrumental in shaping our Sports and Entertainment vision and bringing FanSignals to market in a way that delivers real, measurable value,” said Mike Gingell, CEO of Wiland. “His ability to connect predictive insight to fan engagement, sponsorship growth, and revenue outcomes makes him the right leader to continue expanding this practice and accelerating adoption of FanSignals across the industry.”

Murphy brings more than two decades of experience leading sales, marketing, and business development for global brands and agencies across sports, apparel, technology, and financial services. His background includes executive leadership roles with Nike, Adidas, Fruit of the Loom, and multiple high-growth agencies, where he consistently drove revenue growth, built high-performing teams, and partnered with C-suite leaders on strategic initiatives.

“Wiland is uniquely positioned to guide the sports and entertainment industries into a new era of Fan Intelligence that delivers cohesive, actionable insights,” said Andre Murphy, Vice President of Sports and Entertainment at Wiland. “Our advanced data science capabilities empower organizations across data analytics, marketing, sponsorship, and ticketing to make smarter decisions—whether you're a professional sports franchise, music festival, theater production, live entertainment venue, or streaming platform. Through our FanSignals platform, we give properties the tools to gain deeper insights into their audiences, identify, acquire, and activate strategic corporate partnerships, and help brand sponsors maximize their existing sponsorship portfolios. From arenas and concert halls to stadiums, performing arts centers, and streaming applications, I'm energized by the opportunity to continue scaling this practice and driving meaningful growth for our clients across the entire entertainment landscape.”

Murphy’s promotion reflects Wiland’s continued investment in Sports and Entertainment and its commitment to delivering predictive intelligence that powers stronger fan relationships and business outcomes.

For more information about FanSignals and how Wiland supports sports and entertainment organizations, visit www.wiland.com/data/fansignals/ or Talk to Us.

ABOUT WILAND, INC.

Wiland, Inc. is a data science company that helps brands and nonprofits find, keep, and grow their best customers. Powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning, our solutions transform trillions of consumer spend and intent signals into precise audiences and actionable insights. The result is smarter marketing that drives profitable acquisition, stronger retention, and greater customer lifetime value across every channel. With a foundation of ethical data practices and privacy-first innovation, Wiland delivers the intelligence organizations need to achieve measurable outcomes with confidence.

Learn more at www.wiland.com.

