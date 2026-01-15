WHOOP and Samuel Ross MBE Announce Multiyear, Global Creative Partnership, Introducing a New Era in Performance Fashion

The WHOOP x SR_A collaboration ushers in a new frontier of performance accessories, apparel, and design-driven technology

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WHOOP, the human performance company, announces a landmark creative partnership with acclaimed designer Samuel Ross MBE, who joins as Global Creative Director, WHOOP x SR_A to lead a multiyear collaboration between the two brands titled PROJECT TERRAIN. The collaboration signals the ongoing evolution of WHOOP from a pioneering wearable technology company into a brand shaping not just the future of personal health but also its intersection with performance fashion and cultural design.

As the first performance design collaboration for WHOOP, the partnership represents a new chapter for the brand. Under Ross’ direction, PROJECT TERRAIN will deliver a bespoke capsule collection including limited-edition, customized WHOOP bands. The range will also include new apparel pieces within the WHOOP Body collection, technical garments that enable wearing WHOOP beyond the wrist, arriving in limited edition drops this year and into 2028.

Under the moniker of his award winning design studio, SR_A (previously notably founding A-Cold-Wall*), Ross’ work spans forty footwear models with Nike and Converse, Oakley across three collections, five years of product partnerships with LVMH via Hublot watch designs and experimental fragrances with Acqua di Parma, to the first external design role within Apple Group as Principal Design Consultant at Beats. He has consistently reimagined how culture, material science, and form influence one another. His transition into performance innovation with WHOOP represents a natural progression for an industrial designer whose work centers on precision, human movement, and the evolution of contemporary aesthetics. Ross has worn WHOOP for five years, forming an immediate, authentic connection to its design, culture, and technology.

“At WHOOP, we've always believed that wearable technology needs to be invisible or it needs to be cool,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP. “Working with Samuel Ross has been a true joy. He deeply understands wearable technology. Our members will feel something new and different when they wear this limited collection.”

Speaking of the joint venture, Johan Liden, Chief Creative Officer of WHOOP, said, “Design has always been core to how WHOOP delivers meaningful impact, and Samuel brings a level of craft and provocation that pushes that mission even further. His approach to materials, form, and function aligns perfectly with our ambition to create products that are both deeply technical and emotionally resonant. Our collaboration enables us to expand the WHOOP design language into an entirely new dimension—one that empowers members to experience performance and self-expression in ways they never have before.”

The Creative Vision Behind PROJECT TERRAIN

SR_A’s industrial and architectural ethos will define the visual and tactile identity of the upcoming WHOOP x SR_A capsule, PROJECT TERRAIN. The studio’s commitment to precision, material innovation, and functional clarity introduces a new design vocabulary for WHOOP, informed by utility, intentionality, and structural, materials-driven design approach.

Samuel Ross, Global Creative Director, WHOOP x SR_A, said, “WHOOP is shaping the future. That’s true progress, for all. It is one of the first design and technology companies of our generation, founded within our generation, by our generation, that is defining the right relationship to health, through advanced technology. I look forward to building the future with Will and the WHOOP design teams. We have a clear, sharp vision to move global design expectations forward.”

“This landmark joint venture reflects our shared vision for the future of wearable technology and the power of innovation and creativity,” said Yi Ng, Co-founder and CEO of SR_A. “As an industry first, it underscores our mutual commitment to pushing boundaries. Partnering with WHOOP enables us to elevate SR_A’s mission while creating products that connect with a global audience.”

As part of this collaboration, SR_A will join as an investor, alongside investor-partners including Niall Horan and Cristiano Ronaldo. WHOOP will also contribute to the SR_A Black British Artist Grant and host its selected recipient for an in-house design residency, enabling emerging talent to collaborate directly with WHOOP creative teams.

To view images please visit the Digital Press Kit. The first limited-edition WHOOP x SR_A capsule will be available globally in the coming months at shop.whoop.com.

About WHOOP:

WHOOP, the human performance company, empowers people to unlock their potential and live longer, healthier lives. The WHOOP membership delivers world-class wearable technology, personalized coaching, and actionable insights across recovery, sleep, training, and health.

WHOOP wearable devices, including WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG, feature groundbreaking innovations such as cardiovascular health screening (including an FDA-cleared ECG), Healthspan to measure Pace of Aging and WHOOP Age, and the first-of-its-kind wearable Blood Pressure Insights.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Boston, WHOOP has raised more than $400 million in venture capital and ships to 56 markets worldwide. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop.com and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About SR_A:

SR_A is a Global Design Studio spanning industrial design, garment design & architecture, headquartered in London, U.K. co-founded by Samuel Ross and his long-time business partner, Yi Ng.

The studio is known for its distinct, bold visual style that merges a minimalist ethos and deeply functional decisions that blur design disciplines.

The Design Studio has received numerous global accolades, from the LVMH Design prize (2019), Three British Fashion Awards (2017-2022), two EDIDA Awards (2025), the Fuori Salone Awards (2024), & the Design Miami Basel Award for best contemporary design (2024).

The Design Studio holds numerous patents within the luxury and design sector, having collaborated with multiyear global partners including LVMH group (2019-2025), Apple Group (2020-2025), Nike Group (2016-2024) and Inditex Group (2025).

SR_A designs live permanently across global museums through direct acquisition, including The Met, The V&A, & The Design Museum.

Product designs have ranged from $200 fragrances to $150k Tourbillon watches.

