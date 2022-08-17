Whistic Ranks No. 891 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Sales Growth of 715%

America’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies Revealed:



5000 Fast-Growth Companies to Quell Your Recession Fears – List Reports Aggregate Revenue of $185 Billion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CISOwish–Inc. today ranked Whistic No. 891 on its annual ranking of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the country. The list is the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy – America’s independent-minded entrepreneurs. Taken as a whole, these companies represent the backbone of the U.S. economy.

“Our annual Inc. 5000 continues the most ambitious project in business journalism,” said Inc. 5000 Project Manager Jim Melloan. “The Inc. 5000 gives an unrivaled portrait of young, underreported companies across all industries doing fascinating things with cutting-edge business models, as well as older companies that are still showing impressive growth.”

“We’re extremely pleased to be listed for the second consecutive year on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list along with so many other innovative organizations,” said Nick Sorensen, Whistic CEO. “Our growth comes from our success at helping customers solve some of the most pressing problems information security teams face. We help companies fulfill the continual need to assess, publish and share security documentation, and to place security first in building trusted relationships between buyers and sellers in the Vendor Security Network that is now more than 45,000 profiles strong.”

Whistic recently completed Series B funding in June 2022 of $35M and has played a key role in the advancement of the Security First initiative among a growing roster of leading organizations worldwide. This movement signals a shift from the legacy vendor assessment model based on requesting questionnaires to a modern approach leveraging Whistic Profiles to perform Zero-Touch Assessments™. It also signals the technology community’s commitment to proactive and transparent sharing of Whistic Profiles as a part of the early stages of the sales process, eliminating the need to respond to security questionnaires.

The 5000 companies that made the list reported aggregate revenue of $185 billion and median three-year growth of 147 percent. Most importantly, the 2008 Inc. 5000 companies were engines of job growth, having created more than 826,033 jobs since those companies were founded. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and a list of the fastest-growing companies that can be sorted by industry and region can be found at Inc5000.com.

Hottest Regions for Fastest-Growing Companies

The New York metro area tops the Inc. 5000 list with the most companies of any city with 355. Washington, D.C. comes in a close second with 300 companies on the list; Los Angeles comes in third with 244 companies, and Atlanta (194 companies) and Chicago (189 companies) round out the top five. Interestingly, only 62 companies on the Inc. 5000 are not based in metropolitan areas.

Grand Rapids, Mich. leads the list with the highest median revenue of any metro area ($26.2 million, 16 companies), followed by San Antonio, Texas ($21.3 million, 25 companies), Baton Rouge, La. ($18.8 million, 14 companies), Houston ($17.1 million, 97 companies), and Kansas City, Mo.-Kan. ($16.5 million, 39 companies).

Hottest Industries for Fastest-Growing Businesses

The most notable median growth categories among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing businesses are in the Energy category (which grew by 298%), followed by Government Services (which grew by 220%), Security (200% growth), IT Services and Software (both grew by 187%), and Consulting (which grew by 182% on average).

The largest business category is IT Services, with 579 Inc. 5000 companies. Business Services (532 companies), Construction (459), Manufacturing (405), and Advertising & Marketing (361) complete the top five industries ranked on the 2008 Inc. 5000.

Industries reporting the highest median revenue are Travel ($38.8 million), Financial Services ($16.3 million), Logistics ($15.4 million) Government Services ($14.2 million), and Energy ($14.2 million).

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 list measures revenue growth from 2018 through 2021. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based and privately held, independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies as of December 31, 2021, and have had at least $200,000 in revenue in 2018, and $2 million in 2022.

Companies can apply for next year’s Inc. 5000 by registering with “IncBizNet, Business Network for Private Companies”, at www.incbiznet.com.

About Whistic

Located in the heart of Silicon Slopes in Utah, Whistic is the network for assessing, publishing, and sharing vendor security information. The Whistic Vendor Security Network accelerates the vendor assessment process by enabling businesses to access and evaluate a vendor’s Whistic Profile and create trusted connections that last well beyond the initial assessment. Make security your competitive advantage and join businesses like Airbnb, Okta, Zendesk, Asana, Atlassian, Snap, Notion, TripActions, and G2 that are leveraging Whistic to modernize their vendor security programs. For more information, visit https://www.whistic.com/.

About Inc. 500|Inc. 5000 Conference

Each year, Inc. magazine and Inc.com celebrate the remarkable achievements of today’s entrepreneurial superstars — the privately held small businesses that drive our economy. The Inc. 500|Inc. 5000 Conference brings together members of the Inc. 5000 community—both a new class of Inc. 5000 honorees and the list’s alumni—for three days of powerful networking, inspired learning, and momentous celebration. This powerful networking event is open to all. Please join us October 19-21, 2022, in Phoenix. For more information or to register, visit www.Inc500Conference.com or call us at 877-211-0489.

Contacts

Cheryl Conner or Paul Murphy



SnappConner PR



801-806-0150



info@snappconner.com