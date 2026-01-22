WEX Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 4, 2026

Results will be released after market hours on February 4; Conference call scheduled for February 5

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results in a release to be issued on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, after market close. The press release and WEX’s supplemental materials packet—which includes certain details of our fourth quarter and full year performance—will also be available that same afternoon through the investor relations section of the WEX website, www.wexinc.com.

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET, Melissa Smith, WEX’s Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and President, and Jagtar Narula, WEX’s Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of WEX’s website. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing +1 888-596-4144 or +1 646-968-2525. The conference ID number is 2902800. The live webcast will be accompanied by presentation slides, which will be made available through the investor relations section of the WEX website on the morning of February 5 prior to the beginning of the webcast.

A replay of the live webcast will be available on the Company's website or by dialing +1 800-770-2030 or +1 609-800-9909, conference ID number 2902800, beginning approximately two hours after the webcast. The replay will remain available through Thursday, February 12, 2026.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

