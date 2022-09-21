Westinghouse Hosts Global Government and Industry Leaders during the Inaugural 2022 Global Clean Energy Action Forum

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company welcomed more than 20 government and industry leaders from around the world today to tour the AP1000® Plant Control Room Simulator at the company’s headquarters. Westinghouse was honored to be selected as an official site visit of the 2022 Global Clean Energy Action Forum being held in Pittsburgh.





“The innovation we saw today at Westinghouse demonstrates their critical role and leadership in supporting the global clean energy transition,” said Dr. Kathryn Huff, U.S. Department of Energy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy. “It was exciting to get hands-on experience with proven technology that can help advance the world’s net zero and energy security aims right now.”

“Westinghouse proudly welcomes these global leaders to our hometown and to our headquarters,” said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and CEO. “Our spirit of innovation originated in Pittsburgh over 100 years ago and we continue to deliver clean energy solutions for today and into the future. Our proven, next-generation nuclear technologies will help address the world’s most pressing climate and energy security goals.”

Global leaders experienced the AP1000® Plant Control Room Simulator, which operates continuously and realistically through all modes of plant operation featuring real-time, hands-on applications. The state-of-the-art simulator is used to train operators from all over the world on all plant procedures from startup to shutdown, including operations under an extensive range of transients.

The AP1000 plant is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems and has the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. In addition to two AP1000 units being completed at the Vogtle site in Georgia, USA; four AP1000 units are currently setting operational performance records in China at the Sanmen and Haiyang sites and construction has begun on four additional units at these same sites. Ukraine has committed to nine AP1000 units, and the AP1000 technology is under consideration at multiple sites in Central and Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, and in the United States.

