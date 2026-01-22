WestFax Cloud Fax Service Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection

HITRUST Certification validates WestFax Cloud Fax Service is meeting rigorous cybersecurity and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance.

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WestFax, a leading provider of secure cloud fax and healthcare document workflow solutions, today announced that its WestFax Cloud Fax Service has earned certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.

The HITRUST Certification demonstrates that the WestFax Cloud Fax Service has met requirements defined by leading cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST’s Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.

“As cybersecurity expectations rise, our stakeholders expect credible, validated assurance,” said Barry Clark, President and Founder of WestFax. “Achieving HITRUST Certification for our Cloud Fax Service reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting data, managing risk, and maintaining the trust of the healthcare organizations and enterprises we serve.”

“Earning HITRUST Certification demonstrates WestFax’s commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process,” said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST. “This achievement reflects the organization’s proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust.”

About WestFax Inc: WestFax provides Cloud Fax and Workflow Integration Solutions to regulated industries. Its HIPAA Compliant Fax Solutions, EHR integrations, Document workflow solutions, Fax API integrations, and mobile fax apps are used by healthcare organizations worldwide and can be found in nearly every Fortune 100 healthcare company.

Douglas Clayton

303-299-9329