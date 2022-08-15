Western Window Systems launches new streamlined website

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Window Systems, part of PGT Innovations’ (NYSE: PGTI) family of brands, launched a new website this week. The new site includes easy to navigate links to technical and product information, as well as industry insights and guidance, with a focus on an improved customer experience. For building professionals, the website offers a new section with easy access to CAD details, product details, installation instructions, and insights from industry experts. A frequently asked questions page covers topics ranging from how to get advice about a specific project and product details to how to place an order and warranty information.





“This new site greatly improves navigation with an updated appearance and richer content for our customers,” said Christy Sackett, Vice President of Marketing for PGT Innovations. “Additionally, it embodies the Western Window Systems brand to support a highly enhanced website visit.”

The website also features a streamlined navigation bar, enhanced content and categories, improved landing pages with sub categories, better search functionality, and simplified product descriptions. The modern, updated appearance includes clean lines and white space to showcase product images and enhance readability.

“One of the really exciting things about the new site is our ‘Professionals’ section that has timely and relevant industry news, tips, and advice, and includes extensive technical information and product data sheets, CAD details, and installation instructions,” said Jeremy Flynn, Vice President of Sales for the Western Division of PGT Innovations.

A dealer locator allows customers to find a local Western Window Systems expert with ease, and an inspiration section features architect interviews, project galleries, and beautiful architectural photography.

About Western Window Systems

Western Window Systems, part of PGT Innovations’ family of brands, designs and manufactures moving glass walls and windows that bring indoor and outdoor spaces together. Inspired by contemporary living, our high-quality products are available in custom sizes, standardized sets, and massive dimensions for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. Western Windows Systems owns Anlin Windows and Doors. From superior craftsmanship and timeless design to exceptional customer service, Western Window Systems is a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America. For additional information, visit www.westernwindowsystems.com.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

Contacts

Western Window Systems Contact

Lesley Weiss, Senior Manager, Content Marketing



Lweiss@westernws.com

602-323-6142