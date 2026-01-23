Western Union to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 20, 2026

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Devin McGranahan, and Chief Financial Officer, Matt Cagwin, will host a webcast and conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on February 20, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued before the call.

The webcast and presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website or use the following link: Webcast Link. Alternatively, participants may join via telephone. In the U.S., dial + 1 719 359 4580, followed by the meeting ID, which is 955 3122 8825, and the passcode, which is 948891. For participants outside the U.S., dial the country number from the international directory, followed by the meeting ID, which is 955 3122 8825, and the passcode, which is 948891. Participants are encouraged to join at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G

Media Relations:

Amanda Demarest

media@westernunion.com

Investor Relations:

Tom Hadley

WesternUnion.IR@westernunion.com