Western Digital to Host Innovation Day 2026 in New York City

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: WDC) today announced that it will hold its Innovation Day event on February 3 in New York. At the event, the company will highlight key innovations designed to support the growing demand for data storage by our customers in the AI-driven data economy.

Event Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Event Time: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

More Information & Webcast Link: investor.wdc.com

The event will be available as a live webcast, accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. Archived replays will be accessible through the website after the conclusion of the event.

