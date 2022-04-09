Home Business Wire Western Digital to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on April...
Western Digital to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, SanDisk®, and WD® brands.

Western Digital Corp.

T. Peter Andrew

949.672.9655

peter.andrew@wdc.com
investor@wdc.com

Robin Schultz

408.573.5043

robin.schultz@wdc.com

