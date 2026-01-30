Western Digital Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q2FY26 Highlights:

Revenue of $3.02 billion, up 25% year over year

GAAP gross margin of 45.7%; non-GAAP gross margin of 46.1%

GAAP diluted EPS of $4.73; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.13

Cash flow from operations of $745 million; free cash flow of $653 million

Q3FY26 revenue expected to be up approximately 40% year over year at mid-point

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: WDC) today reported fiscal second quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended January 2, 2026.

“Western Digital’s strong performance this quarter reflects our disciplined execution to meet demand in the AI-driven data economy, and the confidence our customers place in our ability to deliver reliable, high-capacity HDDs at scale,” said Irving Tan, CEO of Western Digital. “In our fiscal second quarter, we delivered strong revenue growth and gross margin expansion. During the quarter, free cash flow generation continued to be strong, and we returned over 100% of our free cash flow to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividend payments.”

Q2FY26 Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP Q2FY26 Q1FY26 Q2FY25 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $3,017 $2,818 $2,409 +7% +25% Gross Margin 45.7% 43.5% 37.7% +220 bps +800 bps Operating Income $908 $792 $560 +15% +62% Operating Margin 30.1% 28.1% 23.2% +200 bps +690 bps Diluted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $1,802 $1,154 $455 +56% +296% Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $4.73 $3.07 $1.27 +54% +272%

Non-GAAP Q2FY26 Q1FY26 Q2FY25 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $3,017 $2,818 $2,409 +7% +25% Gross Margin 46.1% 43.9% 38.4% +220 bps +770 bps Operating Income $1,019 $856 $591 +19% +72% Operating Margin 33.8% 30.4% 24.5% +340 bps +930 bps Diluted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $807 $655 $420 +23% +92% Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $2.13 $1.78 $1.20 +20% +78%

Business Outlook for Fiscal Third Quarter of 2026

“Our business continues to strengthen. We expect strong revenue growth and improved profitability driven by continued data center demand and by the adoption of our high-capacity drives. For our fiscal third quarter of 2026, at the mid-point of the ranges provided in the table below, we expect revenues of $3.2 billion, non-GAAP gross margin of 47.5%, with non-GAAP EPS of $2.30,” said Kris Sennesael, CFO of Western Digital.

Non-GAAP(1) Revenue $3.2B +/- $100M Gross margin 47% - 48% Operating expenses $380M - $390M Interest and other expense, net ~ $50M Tax rate ~ 16% Diluted net income per common share $2.30 +/- $0.15 Diluted weighted average shares ~ 385M

(1) We provide earnings guidance only on a non-GAAP basis because certain information necessary to reconcile such guidance to GAAP is difficult to estimate or cannot be allocated or quantified with certainty and is dependent on future events outside of our control. Please refer to the section titled “Non-GAAP Guidance” under “Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release for additional information regarding the non-GAAP measures, including quantification of known expected adjustment items.

Dividend

Western Digital’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share of the company’s common stock, which will be paid on March 18, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 5, 2026.

Western Digital’s Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call

Western Digital will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal second quarter 2026 results and business outlook for the fiscal third quarter of 2026 today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live and archived conference call and the earnings presentation can be accessed online at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

At Western Digital, our vision is to unleash the power and value of data. For decades, we have been at the forefront of storage innovation, which fuels our mission to be the market leader in data storage, delivering solutions for now and the future. We are committed to providing scalable, sustainable technology for the world’s hyperscalers, enterprises, and cloud providers, and delivering cutting-edge innovation that will drive the next generation of AI-driven data workloads. All that we do is powered by our people, who are united in a common purpose of creating solutions that move the world forward. Follow Western Digital on LinkedIn and learn more at www.westerndigital.com.

Basis of Presentation

On February 21, 2025 (the “Separation Date”), Western Digital Corporation (“WDC”) completed the previously announced separation of its Flash business unit into a separate company, Sandisk Corporation (“Sandisk”).

The financial and operating results of Sandisk subsequent to the Separation Date are no longer consolidated into WDC’s financial and operating results. For all periods prior to the Separation Date, the historical results of WDC are reflected on a continuing operations basis with the historical results of Sandisk for such periods reflected as discontinued operations in WDC’s financial highlights and condensed consolidated statements of operations included in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding expectations for: the company’s business outlook and operational and financial performance for the fiscal third quarter of 2026 and beyond, and demand and market conditions for our products and growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Key risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include: adverse global or regional conditions, including new or additional tariffs or trade restrictions; the company’s dependence on a limited number of qualified suppliers; volatility in demand for the company’s products; the impact of business and market conditions, including inflation, increases in interest rates and an economic recession; the outcome and impact of the company’s completed separation of its HDD and Flash businesses; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the company’s development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with cost saving initiatives, restructurings, acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures and the company’s strategic relationships; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or other supply chain disruptions; hiring and retention of key employees; the company’s level of debt and other financial obligations; changes to the company’s relationships with key customers; compromise, damage or interruption from cybersecurity incidents or other data system security risks; actions by competitors; any decisions to reduce or discontinue paying cash dividends or repurchasing shares of the company’s common stock; the company’s ability to achieve its greenhouse gas emissions reduction and other sustainability goals; the impact of international conflicts; risks associated with compliance with changing legal and regulatory requirements and the outcome of legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 14, 2025 to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events, except as required by law.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 2,

2026 December 27,

2024 January 2,

2026 December 27,

2024 Revenue, net $ 3,017 $ 2,409 $ 5,835 $ 4,621 Cost of revenue 1,637 1,502 3,228 2,908 Gross profit 1,380 907 2,607 1,713 Operating expenses: Research and development 289 225 583 487 Selling, general and administrative 128 132 266 336 Litigation matter — — — 3 Business realignment charges 55 (10 ) 58 (7 ) Total operating expenses 472 347 907 819 Operating income 908 560 1,700 894 Interest and other income (expense), net 1,054 (94 ) 1,599 (185 ) Income before taxes 1,962 466 3,299 709 Income tax expense 120 — 275 90 Net income from continuing operations 1,842 466 3,024 619 Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 128 — 468 Net income $ 1,842 $ 594 $ 3,024 $ 1,087

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 2,

2026 December 27,

2024 January 2,

2026 December 27,

2024 Net income from continuing operations $ 1,842 $ 466 $ 3,024 $ 619 Dividends and income attributable to participating securities(1) (44 ) (11 ) (74 ) (17 ) Basic net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders 1,798 455 2,950 602 Re-allocation of participating securities considered potentially dilutive 4 — 6 1 Diluted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 1,802 $ 455 $ 2,956 $ 603 Weighted average shares: Basic 341 346 343 345 Diluted 381 357 378 357 Net income from continuing operations per common share: Basic $ 5.27 $ 1.32 $ 8.60 $ 1.74 Diluted $ 4.73 $ 1.27 $ 7.82 $ 1.69

_________________ (1) Participating securities consist of preferred stock because it participates on a pro rata basis in any dividends declared on shares of common stock.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions; unaudited) January 2,

2026 June 27,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,975 $ 2,114 Accounts receivable, net 1,685 1,486 Inventories 1,349 1,291 Retained interest in Sandisk 2,068 354 Other current assets 454 611 Total current assets 7,531 5,856 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,352 2,343 Goodwill 4,319 4,319 Other non-current assets 1,409 1,484 Total assets $ 15,611 $ 14,002 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,497 $ 1,266 Accrued expenses 771 719 Accrued compensation 459 407 Income taxes payable 223 800 Current portion of long-term debt 2,226 2,226 Total current liabilities 5,176 5,418 Long-term debt 2,429 2,485 Other liabilities 666 559 Total liabilities 8,271 8,462 Convertible preferred stock 229 229 Total shareholders’ equity 7,111 5,311 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity $ 15,611 $ 14,002

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 2,

2026 December 27,

2024 January 2,

2026 December 27,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 1,842 $ 594 $ 3,024 $ 1,087 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 92 120 180 255 Stock-based compensation 53 77 106 161 Deferred income taxes 29 (28 ) 84 26 Gain on business divestiture — (113 ) — (113 ) Gain on retained interest in Sandisk (1,103 ) — (1,714 ) — Other non-cash operating activities, net 8 41 12 62 Changes in: Accounts receivable, net (330 ) (139 ) (199 ) (431 ) Inventories 46 (36 ) (55 ) (112 ) Accounts payable (29 ) 26 219 242 Accounts payable to related parties — (93 ) — (54 ) Other assets and liabilities, net 137 (46 ) (240 ) (686 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 745 403 1,417 437 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (92 ) (113 ) (165 ) (208 ) Net proceeds from business divestiture — 191 — 191 Activity related to Flash Ventures, net — 45 — 92 Strategic investments and other, net (24 ) — (8 ) 3 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (116 ) 123 (173 ) 78 Cash flows from financing activities Employee stock plans, net (8 ) 36 (63 ) (28 ) Repurchases of common stock (615 ) — (1,168 ) — Dividends paid to shareholders (48 ) — (87 ) — Repayments of debt, net (32 ) (37 ) (63 ) (75 ) Net cash used in financing activities (703 ) (1 ) (1,381 ) (103 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1 (10 ) (2 ) — Cash and cash equivalents reclassified to assets held for sale — 71 — — Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (73 ) 586 (139 ) 412 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,048 1,705 2,114 1,879 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,975 $ 2,291 $ 1,975 $ 2,291

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 2,

2026 October 3,

2025 December 27,

2024 January 2,

2026 December 27,

2024 GAAP gross profit $ 1,380 $ 1,227 $ 907 $ 2,607 $ 1,713 Stock-based compensation expense 8 9 9 17 19 Litigation matter — — 10 — 19 Other 3 1 — 4 1 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,391 $ 1,237 $ 926 $ 2,628 $ 1,752 GAAP gross margin(1) 45.7 % 43.5 % 37.7 % 44.7 % 37.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin(1) 46.1 % 43.9 % 38.4 % 45.0 % 37.9 % GAAP operating expenses $ 472 $ 435 $ 347 $ 907 $ 819 Stock-based compensation expense (45 ) (44 ) (21 ) (89 ) (68 ) Litigation matter — — — — (3 ) Business realignment charges (52 ) (3 ) 10 (55 ) 7 Other (3 ) (7 ) (1 ) (10 ) (1 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 372 $ 381 $ 335 $ 753 $ 754 GAAP operating income $ 908 $ 792 $ 560 $ 1,700 $ 894 Gross profit adjustments 11 10 19 21 39 Operating expense adjustments 100 54 12 154 65 Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,019 $ 856 $ 591 $ 1,875 $ 998 GAAP operating margin(1) 30.1 % 28.1 % 23.2 % 29.1 % 19.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 33.8 % 30.4 % 24.5 % 32.1 % 21.6 % GAAP interest and other income (expense), net $ 1,054 $ 545 $ (94 ) $ 1,599 $ (185 ) Gain on retained interest in Sandisk (1,103 ) (611 ) — (1,714 ) — Litigation matter — — 4 — 6 Other 4 22 — 26 1 Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net $ (45 ) $ (44 ) $ (90 ) $ (89 ) $ (178 ) GAAP income tax expense $ 120 $ 155 $ — $ 275 $ 90 Income tax adjustments 27 (16 ) 70 11 31 Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 147 $ 139 $ 70 $ 286 $ 121

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 2,

2026 October 3,

2025 December 27,

2024 January 2,

2026 December 27,

2024 GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 1,842 $ 1,182 $ 466 $ 3,024 $ 619 Amount allocated to preferred shareholders (40 ) (28 ) (11 ) (68 ) (16 ) GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 1,802 $ 1,154 $ 455 $ 2,956 $ 603 GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 1,842 $ 1,182 $ 466 $ 3,024 $ 619 Gross profit adjustments 11 10 19 21 39 Operating expense adjustments 100 54 12 154 65 Interest and other expense (income) adjustments (1,099 ) (589 ) 4 (1,688 ) 7 Income tax adjustments (27 ) 16 (70 ) (11 ) (31 ) Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations 827 673 431 1,500 699 Amount allocated to preferred shareholders (20 ) (18 ) (11 ) (38 ) (19 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 807 $ 655 $ 420 $ 1,462 $ 680 Diluted weighted average shares: GAAP 381 376 357 378 357 Benefit of shares related to capped call transactions(2) (3 ) (7 ) (7 ) (5 ) (7 ) Non-GAAP 378 369 350 373 350 Diluted net income from continuing operations per common share: GAAP $ 4.73 $ 3.07 $ 1.27 $ 7.82 $ 1.69 Non-GAAP $ 2.13 $ 1.78 $ 1.20 $ 3.92 $ 1.94 Cash flows(3) Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 745 $ 672 $ 403 $ 1,417 $ 437 Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (92 ) (73 ) (113 ) (165 ) (208 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net — — 45 — 92 Free cash flow $ 653 $ 599 $ 335 $ 1,252 $ 321

_________________ (1) GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin, are calculated by dividing GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP operating income, respectively, by Revenue, net. (2) Beginning with the three months ended October 3, 2025, the company calculates non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per common share based on non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares, which include the benefit of shares related to capped call transactions. Calculations of amounts presented for prior periods have been revised to conform to the new presentation. (3) Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis and include the results of Sandisk through the Separation Date.

Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the tables above set forth non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP operating expenses; non-GAAP operating income; non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net; non-GAAP income tax expense; non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders; non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per common share; non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares; and free cash flow (“non-GAAP measures”). In addition, non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per common share is calculated based on non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares, as described in footnote 2 to the Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures table. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the company’s earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the company and its peers. As discussed further below, these non-GAAP measures exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense; charges related to a litigation matter; business realignment charges; gain on retained interest in Sandisk; other adjustments; and income tax adjustments. The company believes these measures, along with the related reconciliations to the GAAP measures, provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the company’s results. These non-GAAP measures are some of the primary indicators management uses for assessing the company’s performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

As described above, the company excludes the following items from its non-GAAP measures:

Stock-based compensation expense. Because of the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining stock-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the company’s control, the company believes excluding stock-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the company’s peers, a majority of whom also exclude stock-based compensation expense from their non-GAAP results.

Litigation matter. The company had recognized expenses related to a judgment in a patent litigation matter, which consisted of an award of damages, interest, and estimated plaintiff legal costs. The company also records amortization of patent licenses that the company capitalized related to this litigation matter. The company believes these charges do not reflect the company’s operating results and that they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Business realignment charges. From time to time, in order to realign the company’s operations with anticipated market demand or to achieve cost synergies from the integration of acquisitions, the company may incur charges in connection with actions to terminate employees, impair assets or otherwise restructure its operations. These charges are inconsistent in amount and frequency, and the company believes they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Gain on retained interest in Sandisk. The company retained an ownership interest in Sandisk at the time of the separation and has recognized gains on the mark-to-market adjustment of such interest. The company believes these adjustments do not reflect the company’s operating results and are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business.

Other adjustments. From time to time, the company records costs, charges, and benefits that the company believes are not a part of the ongoing operation of its business. The resulting expense or benefit is inconsistent in amount and frequency.

Income tax adjustments. Income tax adjustments represent the difference between income taxes based on a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual non-GAAP tax rate, which have been adjusted to account for the tax effects of items excluded from non-GAAP pre-tax income as well as the tax effects of non-recurring and period-specific tax items. These adjustments are excluded because the company believes that they are not indicative of the underlying performance of its ongoing business.

