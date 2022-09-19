Western Colorado Home to Fastest Internet Ever

Elevate Internet launches 2 and 6 Gig internet

MONTROSE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elevate Internet further solidified Montrose and Delta counties as world-class internet hubs with the launch of two new multi-gig internet speeds, 2 Gig and 6 Gig. Available to homeowners and businesses alike, these extreme speeds are built to handle even the biggest bandwidth demands.

“Bandwidth needs have grown exponentially in the past decade, and that trend will only continue. That’s why Elevate has been committed to building a fiber network that can grow right along with our communities. Today, we’re following through on that promise,” said Kent Blackwell, Interim CEO and Chief Technology Officer of Elevate Internet.

Elevate’s new multi-gig internet services are available for both residential and business customers. Custom packages topping 10 Gig are also available with consultation.

Residential: Business: 150 Mbps – $54.95/month 150 Mbps – $79.95/month 1 Gig (1,000 Mbps) – $79.95/month 1 Gig (1,000 Mbps) – $159.95/month 2 Gig (2,000 Mbps) – $129.95/month 2 Gig (2,000 Mbps) – $319.95/month 6 Gig (6,000 Mbps) – $189.95/month 6 Gig (6,000 Mbps) – $499.95/month

“It’s hard to illustrate what this advancement means for Elevate and our communities when just a few years ago, the average internet speed was only 10 Mbps. Fast forward six years, and now, not only are more than 12,000 homes and businesses connected to our network, but they have access to one of the most modern fiber networks in the nation. Our communities aren’t getting left behind. They are leading the way,” said Blackwell.

The new 2 and 6 Gig internet services are available across Elevate’s footprint in Montrose and Delta counties. Consumers can upgrade their service by calling 844-386-8744 or place new orders at www.elevateinternet.com.

About Elevate

Built by Delta-Montrose Electric Association, Elevate is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the electric cooperative. In 2016, Elevate began building a 100% fiber internet network in DMEA’s local communities, bringing much-needed high-speed and reliable internet to rural Western Colorado. Today, Elevate provides access to Gigabit internet to more than 20,000 DMEA members and is serving more than 12,000 customers with the fastest and most reliable internet available. Service offerings include internet speeds starting at 150 Mbps up to 1 Gig, television, and home phone. Learn more or sign up for service at elevateinternet.com.

