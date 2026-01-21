Western Alliance Appoints Stephen McMaster as Chief Information Security Officer

Veteran financial services security leader strengthens enterprise risk management, regulatory alignment and cybersecurity governance

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bank (NYSE:WAL) today announced that it has appointed Stephen McMaster as Chief Information Security Officer. McMaster is a seasoned financial services technology and security executive with more than 25 years of experience leading cybersecurity, risk management and technology control functions at large, complex financial institutions. He will be based in Phoenix.

McMaster brings deep expertise in building and governing enterprise information security programs that support operational resilience, regulatory compliance and safe, sustainable growth. His background includes oversight of cybersecurity strategy, technology risk and control frameworks in highly regulated banking environments.

As Chief Information Security Officer, McMaster leads Western Alliance’s enterprise information security strategy and cyber risk management function. He is responsible for safeguarding critical systems and customer data, advancing compliance with key regulatory frameworks, overseeing threat detection and incident response, and advising senior leadership and the Board on evolving cyber risk and resilience priorities.

“Steve impressed us with his disciplined approach to risk management, his ability to guide large, complex security organizations and his strong understanding of the regulatory expectations facing large financial institutions,” said Western Alliance President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Vecchione. “From building strong teams to strengthening resilience, he is well positioned to oversee our information security posture as Western Alliance continues to evolve its operating model and capabilities.”

Prior to joining Western Alliance Bank, McMaster spent more than 20 years at Wells Fargo, where he held a series of senior leadership roles spanning security architecture, infrastructure, cyber defense, technology remediation and cloud security. Most recently, he was managing director and head of cloud security, data loss prevention, third-party cybersecurity and the business information security office (BISO), where he was responsible for setting cloud security direction and overseeing multiple enterprise-wide cybersecurity programs supporting a global financial institution.

