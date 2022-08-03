West Ada School District Selects PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning to Improve Student Performance and Assessment Tracking

Idaho school district implements learning management system districtwide for improved instruction, curriculum organization, and to reduce teacher workload

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced West Ada School District (WASD) in Meridian, Idaho has selected PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning as its primary learning management system. Along with PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), Schoology Learning has helped WASD provide its teachers with powerful, intuitive tools to improve student performance, districtwide collaboration, parental and family engagement, and standards tracking. This combination of complementary systems helps reduce unnecessary and teacher workloads.

“After using the PowerSchool SIS for over a decade, PowerSchool solutions have proven their value when it comes to empowering teachers and creating better learning outcomes,” said Dustin Barrett, Ph.D., Director of Curriculum and Instruction, West Ada School District. “Since moving to a one-to-one student to device ratio during the pandemic, Schoology Learning has helped us effectively deliver instruction and track student learning, whether it’s in the classroom or at home. The robust interface paired with the usability are unmatched.”

Prior to PowerSchool, WASD was looking for a learning management system capable of managing both classroom instruction and grade tracking, regardless of location. Switching from Microsoft Teams* to Schoology Learning, with all its benefits as a full-scale LMS, helped lessen the load for teachers even as the rigors of day-to-day instruction increased during the pandemic. After reviewing various options, WASD chose Schoology Learning based on the platform’s intuitive interface and design allowing teachers to manage course and material distribution in an effective, time-saving manner. Since integrating Schoology Learning, WASD has been able to store and disseminate curriculum documents, vetted instruction materials, and common assessments for staff members. Further, the LMS has also allowed the district to not only communicate, store, and deliver instructional materials to students more effectively, but also increase communication with parents.

“We believe Schoology Learning is the premier learning management platform in the world, so we’re thrilled to see West Ada begin to implement Schoology within their own schools,” said Craig Greenseid, Chief Revenue Officer, PowerSchool. “Schoology Learning works to unify various components of the instructional process in a solution that is easy to operate for both teachers and students, enabling students, parents, teachers, and administrators to be more productive and enhance learning.”

Established in 1950, WASD is a public school district located in Meridian, Idaho serving approximately 40,000 students in grades K-12. WASD is the largest Local Education Agency in Idaho and provides more educational job opportunities than any other school district in the state. The district currently has approximately 2,550 certified employees and 2,160 classified (non-teaching) employees. Enrollment has been increasing rapidly with about 1,000 new students enrolling each year.

For more information about Schoology Learning, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/unified-classroom/schoology-learning/.

