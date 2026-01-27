WellSky® Launches New AI Capabilities to Automate and Scale Referral Intake

AI-powered workflows embedded in the WellSky Enterprise Referral Manager solution help home health and hospice providers address intake complexity and staffing constraints

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, WellSky announced new AI-powered referral management workflows aimed at helping home health and hospice providers centralize intake, manage referral complexity, and efficiently process growing volumes of patient referrals, as workforce shortages and incomplete data continue to impact access to post-acute care nationwide.

Home health and hospice providers are under increasing pressure as demand rises and intake teams struggle to keep pace. WellSky’s newest AI-powered workflows, delivered through the WellSky Enterprise Referral Manager solution, are designed to address these challenges by automating early referral assessment and prioritization. The new capabilities are powered by WellSky SkySense AI™, a suite of AI capabilities built to improve efficiency and decision-making across care delivery.

Using configurable criteria, the platform assigns each inbound referral a quality score that highlights completeness and alignment with intake requirements. Referrals can then be automatically accepted, declined, or routed for further review, with human oversight embedded throughout the process. AI-powered data extraction then further accelerates intake by summarizing key referral information, such as anticipated services and specialty needs, for clinician review.

Home health providers using the WellSky Enterprise Referral Manager solution are seeing measurable gains across their referral operations. One organization has seen significant year-over-year improvements in multiple areas of its referral process. In one year of using the solution, the home health provider has more than doubled its referral conversion rate from 20.7% to 44.8% as the information needed to make more qualified decisions is now immediately available to intake teams. Further, the organization is now able to process 38% more referrals using existing staff coverage and has successfully shifted clinical resources to patient care.

“Effective referral management is critical to ensuring timely access to care,” said Bill Miller, chairman and chief executive officer at WellSky. “We’re building platforms like WellSky Enterprise Referral Manager to support the scale and complexity of the largest healthcare providers in the nation. By applying AI to one of the most constrained points in care delivery, we’re helping providers act faster, scale responsibly, and better support patients and clinicians.”

To learn more about the WellSky Enterprise Referral Manager solution, visit wellsky.com.

