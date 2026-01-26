Wells Fargo Names Faraz Shafiq as Head of AI Products and Solutions

Former AWS leader to help bank harness AI for growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced the appointment of Faraz Shafiq as Head of AI Products and Solutions, effective Feb. 9. This move demonstrates the bank’s commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to shape the future of financial services and transform how it works to deliver for employees, customers, and communities.

Shafiq will report to Saul Van Beurden, Head of AI and Co-CEO of Consumer Banking and Lending, and work out of San Francisco.

“Hiring top talent is a critical factor to expand AI faster with higher impact,” said Van Beurden. “Faraz’s deep expertise in generative and agentic AI and proven leadership in scaling enterprise platforms, will accelerate the execution of our strategy of using AI to transform how we work and how we serve our customers, and ultimately propel the growth of the bank.

With more than 15 years of experience in technology leadership and product innovation across notable companies like Amazon Web Services, Verizon, AT&T, and Google, Shafiq will oversee the vision, roadmap, and development for enterprise-wide, AI-powered products.

“AI is, of course, driving rapid changes across businesses of all types, and financial services is one of the most profoundly impacted sectors,” Shafiq said. “There is no better time for me to join a premier brand and industry leader like Wells Fargo to drive innovation, ensure responsible AI practices, and collaborate across business lines to deliver transformative solutions for customers and teammates.”

