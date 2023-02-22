Wells Fargo Introduces LifeSync®, A Digital Platform to Help Clients More Easily Plan and Track Their Money

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells Fargo & Company announces the launch of LifeSync®, a personalized digital approach to aligning clients’ goals with their money. LifeSync, in the Wells Fargo Mobile® app, will be available at the end of March to Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) clients in its Private Client Group, Wealth Brokerage Services, and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network groups.

Delivering simplicity and personalization though the convenience of a digital app, LifeSync highlights Wells Fargo’s commitment to prioritizing intuitive digital experiences and offering customers and clients simple, intuitive ways of planning for what they want to accomplish with their money.

“LifeSync delivers what our clients have asked us for,” said Michael Liersch, head of WIM Advice and Planning. “They want to see their goals and how they’re progressing toward them. They want to understand what’s influencing their goals — both market events and their own actions. And they want content that can help them as they move towards those goals. LifeSync does all this — and provides our clients a timely opportunity to connect with their advisors as their goals evolve.”

This brief video highlights the capabilities of LifeSync and showcases its features.

Through an intuitive digital experience, LifeSync can provide real-time progress on goals, tracks key “vitals” — including net worth, portfolio performance, market indices, FICO scores, and credit card reward balances — delivers timely and relevant Wells Fargo content through its “Your Feed” feature and serves as a connection to a client’s financial advisor as goals or life events change and evolve.

For Wells Fargo Advisors financial advisors, LifeSync can support more informed and relevant conversations with clients, help keep clients engaged and informed, and support an interactive level of service. LifeSync can help advisors understand their clients’ needs, giving them a greater opportunity to help them achieve their goals.

Enhancing Clients’ Experience Through Innovative Digital Tools

Large majorities of respondents reported they prefer digital modes of handling most of their financial matters, including their investment transactions, in a recent study done on behalf of Wells Fargo*. Four out of five Gen Z (80%) and Millennial (79%) investors report feeling comfortable using their mobile devices for investing.

“With LifeSync we’ve created another innovative user experience in the Wells Fargo Mobile app, offering one cohesive approach to goal tracking for clients — regardless of their level of wealth or stage in life,” said Michelle Moore, head of Consumer and Wealth & Investment Management Digital at Wells Fargo. “Accessing LifeSync conveniently within our mobile app helps us meet our customers where they are, and on their timeline.”

Taking Action on Your Goals

“Money has meaning. Being intentional about how you use it is something we talk with our clients about consistently,” said Liersch. “We collaborate with clients to plan for known and unknown events, offer suggestions to help clients make the most of their money, and check in with clients when their life circumstances change and their needs shift. With the launch of LifeSync, we will bring these capabilities even closer to our clients to help them make more informed decisions — big or small, simple or complex — through all stages of their financial journey.”

Explaining how LifeSync applies to everyday decisions, Liersch discusses how to “sync” life goals with your money in Season 3 of the “About Money” podcast. In 10 episodes, he breaks down the ways in which you can understand and organize your money by being more intentional about what you want in life and the corresponding jobs you want your money to do for you.

The 10-minute, actionable episodes take listeners from writing down the goals they have for their money, through how to prioritize which actions to take, and how often to revisit this process.

You can access the “About Money” podcast through Wells Fargo and Spotify.

* A national online survey of 2000 adults was conducted by Versta Research on behalf of Wells Fargo, September 21-27, 2022.

