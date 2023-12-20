WellRight Welcomes New Product, Consultant Relations Leaders on Heels of Rebrand

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporatewellbeing—WellRight, a corporate wellness leader delivering customizable and complete wellbeing programs, announced two new members of its leadership team: Joy Wilson as head of product, and Meghan McGraw as senior director, consultant relations.





“Just as our recent brand refresh represents our ability to evolve alongside participants’ wellbeing needs, the new additions to our leadership team show our commitment to evolve alongside the needs of our customers and partners,” said Neepa Patel, CEO of WellRight. “Joy and Meghan are growth-minded leaders in their fields, and they both bring meaningful insights and experience to WellRight. We’re thrilled to welcome them to our team.”

Wilson brings 20 years of product leadership experience to WellRight. She has led teams that have developed and deployed innovative product solutions to solve complex business problems across various industries. Most recently, she led the product and user experience team at WorkHound, an employee experience company.

“WellRight has done a tremendous job creating one of the most flexible and adaptable platforms in the wellness industry. I’m excited to join the team to ensure that the company continues to deliver solutions that meet the changing needs of our clients and participants,” said Wilson.

McGraw has an extensive history of developing relationships with brokers and benefit consultants in the health and wellness space, including experience launching consultant relations practices at both Cleo and Carrot Fertility. She most recently worked with Astellas Pharma to expand their non-pharma digital health solutions to new markets and build their employer go-to-market strategy.

“WellRight offers solutions that fit the wide range of employer and employee wellness needs. I can’t wait to work with the benefit consultant and broker community to show them how WellRight can deliver value to their clients,” said McGraw.

