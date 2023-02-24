<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Wedbush Securities and Maybank Agree to Cross-border Trading Alliance
Business Wire

Wedbush Securities and Maybank Agree to Cross-border Trading Alliance

di Business Wire

New opportunity for U.S. Institutional Investors to trade in Southeast Asian markets to commence in March 2023

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wedbush Securities Inc., one of the nation’s leading diversified financial services firms, has entered into an agreement to form a transpacific trading alliance with Maybank, the fourth most valuable bank brand in the ASEAN region as of December 31, 2022. Wedbush and Maybank have signed a 15a-6 Chaperone agreement that will allow U.S. institutional investors to trade in Southeast Asian markets (“PacRim”) such as Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, The Philippines, and Vietnam.

Wedbush CEO, Gary Wedbush, remarked, “Wedbush is excited to enter into an alliance with Maybank to pursue our PacRim strategy. Maybank impressed us not only with its network and reach, but also its people, who are highly skilled, collaborative, and customer centric. We believe together we can distinctively serve investors and corporates who care about PacRim opportunities.”

The alliance will provide Wedbush customers with research and market insights from the leading home-grown investment bank in ASEAN. The bank has been recognized as Best Broker in Southeast Asia for nine consecutive years by Alpha Southeast Asia.

As part of the alliance, which is intended to be open for trading on March 1, Jean-Louis Lee and Joe Borruso will join Wedbush Securities as Managing Directors. The two executives will be located in Wedbush Securities’ New York office as part of the firm’s Investment Banking & Capital Markets Division.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

Follow Us:

Wedbush Twitter

Wedbush LinkedIn

Wedbush Facebook

Wedbush Instagram

About Maybank

Maybank is among Asia’s leading banking groups and Southeast Asia’s fourth largest bank by asset. The Maybank Group has an international network of over 2,600 offices in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos, India, China, UK, USA, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Dubai. The Group offers an extensive range of products and services, which includes consumer and corporate banking, investment banking, Islamic banking, stock broking, insurance and takaful and asset management. It has over 42,000 employees worldwide. (www.maybank.com)

Contacts

Natalie A. Svider

213-688-8057

publicrelations@wedbush.com

Articoli correlati

Sarcos Commercializing and Expanding its Line of Teleoperated Robotics and Software Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
Expects Revenue of $6.1 Million for Q4 and $14.6 Million for the Full Year 2022 SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#robotics--Sarcos Technology...
Continua a leggere

Data I/O Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Momentum Continues as Bookings and Net Income Increase in Fourth Quarter; Full Year Bookings Reach 4 Year High REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

EVgo Inc. Aligns Organization Around Growing Its Charging Network

Business Wire Business Wire -
Continued cost optimization and focus on hiring for operational roles 2022 results expected to meet previously issued guidance Announces date for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Sarcos Commercializing and Expanding its Line of Teleoperated Robotics and Software Solutions

Business Wire