Webinar Highlights 5 Steps to Improve Coaching Effectiveness for Frontline CX Supervisors

iQor and AmplifAI Leaders Explain How to Boost Frontline Employee CX Performance Using AI-Powered Performance Enablement

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Leaders from iQor and AmplifAI will present a five-step process to improve coaching effectiveness for frontline customer experience (CX) supervisors in an upcoming webinar sponsored by both organizations. The free virtual event is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, from 2 to 3 p.m. EST. Registered attendees will receive a link to view the webinar on-demand after the live event.

Presenters include iQor Senior Vice President of Operations Saurabh Bhaskar, iQor Director of Training and Quality Anthony Paige, and AmplifAI Head of Product David Arellano. The webinar will be moderated by iQor Vice President of Global Content Marketing and Host of the Digitally Irresistible Podcast Bernie Borges.

Webinar attendees will learn how AI-powered performance enablement technology enables supervisors to be effective coaches, boosting frontline employee experience. Presenters will share five proven steps to improve coaching effectiveness and agent performance to deliver outstanding CX KPIs, manage performance at scale, and meet compliance standards in the hybrid work model.

The webinar will feature a joint iQor and AmplifAI client case study that has achieved outstanding results through effective coaching powered by AmplifAI’s performance enablement and employee engagement platform. Results include a 6x improvement in customer resolution time, an NPS score increase from 2.5% to 13%, and 40% more coaching sessions with tracking and accountability.

For more information and to register for the free webinar, visit the webinar landing page here.

About iQor



iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 35,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

About AmplifAI



At AmplifAI, we’re applying science to make teams better. AmplifAI was founded with the goal of leveraging data to create a personalized environment that enables every employee to succeed. As more companies explore the new generation of hybrid work, innovative leaders and organizations are relying on AmplifAI to enable performance, improve people and make work more fun – wherever work is happening. Powering success for companies like The Home Depot, GoDaddy, Premier Bank, University of Miami, and DispatchHealth. For more information, please visit www.amplifai.com.

Contacts

iQor Contact

Robert Constantine



SVP Marketing and Communications



robert.constantine@iqor.com

AmplifAI Contact

Julie Hsu



VP Marketing



jhsu@amplifai.com