Weave Named Best SMB CRM in 5th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards

Weave’s communications and engagement platform honored for its innovative solutions for small and medium-sized businesses

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has been named the winner of Best SMB CRM Solution in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. As a winner, Weave is recognized among other top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry.





“Our goal at Weave is to empower small healthcare practices by bringing enterprise solutions to Main Street,” said Branden Neish, Chief Product Officer at Weave. “By combining traditional CRM features with Weave’s award-winning VoIP platform, businesses are able to communicate with and engage their patients in ways that add even more value than a CRM — that’s the magic of an all-in-one platform.”

With its innovative combination of traditional CRM solutions and an all-encompassing communication platform, Weave creates simple and personalized customer communication. With a wide range of products like Email Marketing, Reviews, Two-Way Texting and Online Scheduling, Weave customers are able to attract & retain more customers and streamline their office operations.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

