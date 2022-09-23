<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Weave Named as a Leader in Five of G2’s Fall 2022 Reports
Business Wire

Weave Named as a Leader in Five of G2’s Fall 2022 Reports

di Business Wire

Continuing its recognition as a leading vertical solution, Weave named Leader in Optometry Software category 5th quarter in a row

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, has released its Fall 2022 Reports on Optometry Software, Dental Practice Management, Patient Relationship Management (PRM) and Patient Engagement software. Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, was named a Leader in all five categories.


Weave’s combined success within the market presence and satisfaction sections across the Optometry Software category further demonstrates the trust Weave’s optometry customers have in them to help deliver the highest quality support for their patients.

The G2 community ranked Weave as a Leader in several categories in their 2022 Fall reports, including:

  • Patient Engagement
  • Patient Relationship Management
  • HIPAA Compliant Messaging
  • Dental Practice Management
  • Optometry Software

“Weave’s extensive record as a product leader in both our verticals and our broad competitive space is only made more powerful by the fact real customer reviews power this ranking,” says Brett White, Interim CEO of Weave. “Customer experience is a top priority at Weave and our continual recognition as a Leader in these core categories is further proof we are delivering solutions and experiences our customers love.”

The above rankings propelled Weave to the #1 position in the overall G2 Fall 2022 Grid Report for Dental Practice Management Software as well. As more and more small healthcare businesses turn to technology to assist them with their day-to-day activities, platforms like Weave are becoming an integral part of an organization’s success.

To learn more about Weave’s unified customer communications and engagement platform, visit getweave.com/demo.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

Contacts

Kali Geldis

Director of Communications, Weave

pr@getweave.com

Articoli correlati

Remofirst Comes out of Stealth, Announces $14.1 Million Fundraise to Fix Payroll for Remote-First Teams

Business Wire Business Wire -
Remofirst secures largest Seed round of any employer of record company SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remofirst, an employer of record provider, today...
Continua a leggere

IDC Government Insights 6th Annual Smart Cities North America Awards Open for Submissions

Business Wire Business Wire -
Winners featured at the 2023 Smart Cities Connect Conference; 14 categories recognized NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IDCGovernmentInsights--IDC Government Insights announced today that...
Continua a leggere

Saryu Nayyar Named Finalist in 19th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

Business Wire Business Wire -
Stevie Award Winners to Be Announced in Las Vegas on November 11 LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gurucul CEO and cofounder Saryu Nayyar...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Remofirst Comes out of Stealth, Announces $14.1 Million Fundraise to Fix Payroll for Remote-First...

Business Wire