Weave Named a Best Product for Small Business in G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards

Weave’s all-in-one customer communication platform ranks alongside trusted SMB brands like Hubspot, BambooHR & Asana


LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today has been named in G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards as one of the 50 Best Products for Small Business. This annual list ranks the world’s best software companies and products based entirely on authenticated customer reviews.

Weave’s unique ability to assist along the entire customer journey sets it apart from other communications and engagement platforms. Small businesses that utilize Weave are better able to attract, retain and engage new customers by leveraging features like missed-call text, appointment reminders, online scheduling, digital forms and more.

“The customer is everything at Weave, and I’m grateful for how they champion our products every day,” said Brett White, Weave’s CEO. “Weave is compelling to small business owners because it can automate the most tedious and time-consuming tasks, saving their office time and money while delivering a better customer experience.”

G2’s top products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

Weave’s all-in-one platform has continuously been recognized as an industry leader. Recently Weave won a Dentaltown Townie Award for Best Patient Communication System and was named the Best SMB CRM Solution by the Martech Breakthrough Awards. To learn more about Weave, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

