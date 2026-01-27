Wealth.com Launches Proprietary Tax Planning Platform, Fully Integrated within Industry Leading Estate Planning Ecosystem

New offering brings tax and estate planning into a single platform; new integrations with Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions, Jump, Zocks and Arch

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EstatePlanning--Wealth.com, the modern planning platform for wealth management firms, today announced the launch of Wealth.com Tax Planning, a next-generation solution that unifies tax planning, estate strategy and execution workflows within a single platform for advisors. The announcement was made during the keynote address at Wealth.com’s inaugural EstateCon, delivered to a sold-out in-person audience and more than 1,000 virtual attendees nationwide.

As advisors navigate increasingly complex client lives, including multi-state residency, concentrated equity, Qualified Small Business stock considerations, advanced trusts, evolving tax legislation and multigenerational planning needs, fragmented tools and disconnected workflows have struggled to keep pace. Wealth.com Tax Planning is designed to close this gap by connecting tax strategy, legal intent and execution inside one integrated system.

“Tax planning and estate planning are inseparable parts of a holistic financial plan, yet the industry has historically treated them as disconnected disciplines,” said Rafael Loureiro, co-founder and chief executive officer of Wealth.com. “Advisors are being asked to do more, with greater precision and accountability. We built Wealth.com Tax Planning to move beyond calculating a tax bill and toward architecting a client’s future. It is the difference between optimizing a moment and compounding a lifetime.”

Introducing Wealth.com Tax Planning

Wealth.com Tax Planning enables advisors to model forward-looking tax strategies while understanding their downstream impact on estate outcomes, gifting capacity, charitable planning and long-term family legacy. Rather than optimizing for a single tax year, the platform connects tax decisions to multigenerational outcomes.

Key capabilities include:

Multi-state tax scenario modeling with side-by-side comparisons

Guided planning workflows through intuitive “Quick Actions”

Natural-language data capture from advisor and client inputs

Client-ready reporting with delivery through a secure client portal

“Advisors don’t think about tax planning, estate planning and execution as separate workflows. They think in terms of outcomes for real families,” said Danny Lohrfink, co-founder and chief product officer of Wealth.com. “We built Wealth.com Tax Planning to reflect how advice is actually delivered, connecting tax decisions to legal structures and execution in one continuous system. This gives advisors confidence that what they plan is what ultimately gets implemented.”

Tax Planning is embedded directly within the Wealth.com platform, ensuring tax strategies remain continuously connected to trusts, legal documents and execution workflows, and will be available on April 2, 2026.

Second-Generation AI Built for Planning, Not Just Calculation

During the keynote, Wealth.com also unveiled major advancements to Ester®, its proprietary AI engine. Ester now analyzes federal and state tax documents alongside estate documents and trust provisions to surface risks, conflicts and future-state implications across a client’s plan.

These insights power Wealth.com’s redesigned Report Builder, enabling advisors to deliver clearer, more actionable planning narratives that connect tax decisions to estate outcomes, funding gaps and long-term legacy considerations.

Additional Platform Announcements

Wealth.com also introduced several new execution-focused capabilities designed to reduce friction and accelerate outcomes for advisors and clients:

Mobile Notary : Enables advisors or clients to engage a notary public directly within Wealth.com, supporting same-day document execution and automatic digital upload.

: Enables advisors or clients to engage a notary public directly within Wealth.com, supporting same-day document execution and automatic digital upload. Nationwide Deed Preparation: Now available in all 50 states through a partnership with Dec Law, simplifying trust funding for real property. Nationwide deed preparation is offered at a flat $175 per deed, plus recording fees, with advisors and clients able to track deed status and transfers directly within the Wealth.com platform.

New Integrations Across the Wealth.com Ecosystem

To further streamline workflows and reduce manual work, Wealth.com announced several new integrations:

Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions : For trust accounts held at GSCS, advisors can open and fund accounts directly within the Wealth.com platform. By automatically extracting trust data via Wealth.com this integration streamlines account setup, reduces manual data entry and increases visibility into onboarding status of complex trust structures and estate plans.

: For trust accounts held at GSCS, advisors can open and fund accounts directly within the Wealth.com platform. By automatically extracting trust data via Wealth.com this integration streamlines account setup, reduces manual data entry and increases visibility into onboarding status of complex trust structures and estate plans. Jump and Zocks : Sync meeting intelligence so advisor conversations, notes and action items are reflected across estate and tax planning workflows

and : Sync meeting intelligence so advisor conversations, notes and action items are reflected across estate and tax planning workflows Arch: Aggregates complex client financial data, including K-1s and alternative investment holdings, to bring richer context into Wealth.com.

Together, these integrations further position Wealth.com as a system of record for tax, estate and legacy planning.

Continued Industry Momentum

At EstateCon, Wealth.com highlighted continued growth across both enterprise and independent advisor channels, including expanded firm-wide deployments and approvals. The company also announced plans to open a New York City office in February 2026, further expanding its physical presence and commitment to serving advisors nationwide.

Wealth.com Tax Tour

To bring its next-generation tax and estate planning platform directly to advisors, Wealth.com announced the Wealth.com Tax Tour, with planned stops in 20 cities throughout 2026.

To learn more about Wealth.com and its tax and estate planning platform for advisors, visit wealth.com/tax.

About Wealth.com

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate and tax planning platform, empowering thousands of wealth management firms to modernize how planning guidance is delivered to clients. Purpose-built for financial institutions, Wealth.com is the only tech-led, end-to-end platform that enables firms to scale estate and tax planning with efficiency, consistency and measurable client impact.

Trusted by some of the largest names in finance, Wealth.com combines proprietary AI, enterprise-grade security, and deep legal and tax expertise to support the full spectrum of client needs—from foundational estate plans to advanced estate and tax analysis and reporting. With the introduction of Wealth.com Tax Planning, firms can deliver more integrated, proactive planning through a single platform. Wealth.com has been widely recognized for innovation and leadership, earning Top Estate Planning Technology and Top Estate Planning Implementation at the 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, as well as the #1 estate planning market share in the 2025 Kitces AdvisorTech Study.

