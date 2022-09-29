WBI CEO and Cy Visionary Named Top FinTech Leader for New Jersey

RED BANK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WBI, a NJ-based investment management company that provides wealth management and investment technology solutions, announces CEO Don Schreiber, Jr.’s recognition by the Financial Technology Report. Schreiber was ranked 11th in the Top 25 Financial Technology Leaders of NJ for 2022 on August 10, 2022.

“This year’s awardees…are revolutionizing an already revolutionary industry, pushing technology forward not just for the benefit of their companies, but to provide their customers with the best products and services possible within the fintech space,” said Financial Technology Report.

Don Schreiber, Jr. has led WBI since founding the firm in 1984. Mr. Schreiber is also the Chief Visionary Officer of WBI’s affiliated software development firm CyborgTech, LLC. The company recently launched Cy, an enterprise grade robo advisory platform that combines digital and human financial advice. Cy is an all-in-one, investor-centered platform that is easy to access anywhere. It offers complete client profiling and benchmarking, personalized portfolio optimization, and end-to-end service.

Cy won the 2021 and 2022 FinTech Breakthrough award for Best Robo Advisory Platform, and was selected as a 2022 Finovate Awards Finalist for Best Wealth Management Solution. The Finovate awards recognize the companies driving FinTech innovation forward and the individuals bring new ideas to life. The 2022 Finovate Awards recognize 23 companies as winners in a variety of categories including payments, FinTech, digital banking, wealth management and digital mortgage.

“This nomination is a powerful representation of the innovation and momentum of the Cy platform, and we are extremely proud to receive this recognition,” said CEO Don Schreiber, Jr.

Finovate’s “Best Wealth Management Solution” award is given to a wealth management firm, bank, or FI with an excellent new solution to give consumers more control over their future wealth and help them to meet long-term financial goals.

“Our objective is to build portfolios with less down-market loss participation and higher return sets than conventional approaches. With Cy, clients get a customized portfolio based on their personal benchmarks for success, while advisors get to deliver a differentiated value proposition,” said Matt Schreiber, Chief Executive Officer, CyborgTech and Co-CEO of WBI. “By combining advanced portfolio optimization technology with the advisor’s human advice, we are changing the way people invest. Cy’s interface is intuitive regardless of your ‘FinTech’ savvy – making it a major player in the digital wealth management revolution.”

Financial advisors can access a free trial of Cy at investwithcy.com.

About WBI Investments



Founded in 1984, WBI is a trailblazer of technology-driven, goals-based wealth management solutions. The firm is a pioneer of active cash-hedged separately managed account and ETF strategies. WBI is a leader in providing client solutions tailored to their personal benchmarks for loss and return. WBI is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. WBI only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. Additional information about WBI’s advisory operations, services, and fees are in the Form ADV, which is available upon request or on the SEC’s website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. For more information, visit wbiinvestments.com.

About Cy



Built by technology firm CyborgTech, WBI’s software affiliate, Cy is a revolutionary robo advisory platform that pairs human advice with machine optimized portfolios for loss and return. The platform also offers streamlined client profiling, loss and return benchmarking, personalized investment proposals, electronic account opening, billing and back-office support. The enterprise grade platform can be white-labeled for broker-dealers, RIAs, asset managers, and other institutions. For more information visit investwithcy.com.

About Finovate



The Finovate Group is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. Finovate’s annual events include FinovateFall (New York), FinovateSpring (San Francisco), and FinovateEurope (Berlin), as well as regional events in Singapore and Dubai.

About FinTech Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

Disclosures



This is not an offer to buy or sell any security. There is always the possibility of loss, including the loss of the initial investment. Cy is a proprietary wealth management platform developed by WBI Investments, Inc. (“WBI”) in conjunction with CyborgTech, LLC. It should not be assumed that the future results of any specific investment strategies analyzed by Cy will be profitable or suitable for all investors. Moreover, the analysis provided by the Cy optimization platform analysis may vary with use and time. All investing involves risk, including loss of principal. While WBI seeks to manage and monitor risk, there is no way to remove risk. There is no guarantee objectives will be achieved.

Consideration for the awards are no guarantee of future performance. WBI did not pay a fee for the Fintech Breakthrough awards but did submit an application for consideration. WBI did pay a fee to apply for consideration of the Finovate award and Financial Technology Report recognition. For more information on the award categories and criteria, visit Fintech Breakthrough, Finovate, and Financial Technology Report.

