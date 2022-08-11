WAVE ID® Credential Readers Will Be Featured by rf IDEAS at the 2022 Gartner® IAM Summit

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#authentication–rf IDEAS, a leading manufacturer of credential readers for authentication and logical access, will demonstrate its WAVE ID® readers at the 2022 Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit, to be held August 22–24 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. As the leading provider of authentication hardware, rf IDEAS solutions offer an ideal complement to the wealth of IAM software providers that will be exhibiting their products at the summit.

Any credential, any device

WAVE ID readers enable instant, contactless authentication using almost any proximity or smart card credential in use worldwide. For example, they provide logical access via the same employee badges already being used by countless businesses control access at building entrances. Available WAVE ID readers additionally work with mobile phone-based digital credentials, security tokens, and biometric identifiers such as fingerprints. Many readers even support multi-factor authentication within a single device for the highest level of security.

IAM software partners for a complete solution

We believe that the summit attendees will be particularly drawn to rf IDEAS as a unique hardware provider complementing the many IAM software offerings that will be on display. Together with its extensive and growing network of software partners—including Imprivata, MicroFocus, Certify, AuthX and many more—rf IDEAS offers IAM solutions tailored to the needs of virtually any industry, any device, and any regulatory regime.

Zero trust. Now is the right time and WAVE ID® is the right hardware

Cyber security threats and data breaches—resulting in productivity losses, ransom payments, and regulatory fines—are on the rise worldwide. Protecting enterprise infrastructure, workflows, employees and customers is more important than ever. Whether extending existing door access credentials to provide logical authentication or starting from the ground up, the extended network of rf IDEAS partners paired with its reliable WAVE ID® technology creates the zero-trust framework every enterprise needs for secure, flexible, turnkey access control.

Visit booth 112 to learn more about WAVE ID® solutions and see firsthand how RFID technology from rf IDEAS can adapt to your needs for secure transmission of credential data to partner software applications.

Set up a meeting with an rf IDEAS access control expert here.

About the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit

The Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2022 brings together a community of trailblazers, thought leaders and industry experts pushing the bounds of IAM. Gartner analysts present advice and insights for IAM leaders to deliver robust and agile authentication and authorization to their organizations using the latest technologies.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About rf IDEAS

rf IDEAS, Inc. is a leader in logical access solutions for healthcare, manufacturing, government, education and enterprise. The company’s WAVE ID® readers (formerly pcProx®) are trusted by users across the globe and backed by strong partnerships with leading identity access management providers. rf IDEAS readers enable innovative solutions for single sign-on, secure printing, attendance tracking and mobile authentication while supporting nearly all credentials worldwide. For more information, visit www.rfIDEAS.com.

rf IDEAS® and WAVE ID® are registered trademarks of rf IDEAS, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks and product or service names are property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Megan Flynn, Media Contact, rf IDEAS



312.573.2220 x209



Marketing@rfIDEAS.com