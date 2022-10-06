Waters Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

MILFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will hold its Q3 2022 financial results conference call live on Tuesday, November 1st 2022 at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters’ investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available until at least November 15th, 2022, at midnight eastern time.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Contacts

Caspar Tudor, Director, Investor Relations



investor_relations@waters.com