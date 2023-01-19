<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Waters Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

MILFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will hold its Q4 2022 financial results conference call live on Wednesday, February 15th 2023 at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters’ investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available until at least March 1st, 2023, at midnight eastern time.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Caspar Tudor, Director, Investor Relations

investor_relations@waters.com

