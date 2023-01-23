WaterIQ Appoints Water Veteran Tom Bundick as Vice President of the Process Water Division

Bundick to Lead Growth Initiatives for Environmentally Safe Ultrasonic Solutions that Combat Growing Algae and Biofilm Crisis

WILSON, Wyo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WaterIQ Technologies™, the leader in next-generation ultrasonic solutions to combat harmful algae and biofilm without the use of chemicals, today announced the appointment of Tom Bundick as Vice President of its Process Water Division.





Bundick has a strong background in industrial and municipal wastewater and water treatment solutions. He will play a key role in advancing and contributing to the vision and market advancement of the WaterIQ Technologies ultrasonic technology solutions. Operators have historically relied heavily on filtration, the application of algaecides, and the placement of aeration devices on reservoirs to increase oxygen levels to assist with the decomposition of vegetation and nutrients and help reduce the food supply for algae.

“Tom has deep roots in the water industry and brings outstanding creativity and experience in helping to solve customer’s pressing algae and biofilm challenges,” said Lawrence Field, WaterIQ Technologies Chairman and CEO. “We are very pleased that he has joined our team and look forward to his contributions in advancing our field-tested ultrasonic leadership in the algae remediation market.”

Bundick brings decades of sales and executive leadership to his role as WaterIQ’s Vice President of the Process Water Division. In his new position, he will be instrumental in positioning the company’s highly available ultrasonic solutions for processed water, wastewater and drinking water treatment and industrial pond management through WaterIQ’s channel partner network. Prior to joining WaterIQ Technologies, he worked with Maryland Biochemical, where he worked closely with municipal and industrial wastewater facilities, providing bioaugmentation solutions and equipment for water and wastewater and industrial facilities.

“There is a growing trend towards sustainable solutions that are an alternative to chemicals and WaterIQ provides proven high-quality solutions that significantly reduces algae and the risk of toxins,” said Bundick. “I’m excited to be part of a growing team with a reputation for quality and integrity. Together, with our valued partners, we can expand access to cost-effective, reliable ultrasonic algae and biofilm solutions around the world.”

WaterIQ Technologies combines the best go-to-market engagement, technical expertise, innovative technology, and business processes to sustainably address the world’s growing algae crisis. Its solutions are used with customers worldwide, such as Syracuse Water Department and Searcy Water Utilities.

Resources

More on WaterIQ Technologies

Follow us on social: Twitter and LinkedIn

About WaterIQ Technologies

WaterIQ Technologies is a technology company that designs solutions to defend water from algae and biofilm contamination in drinking water treatment utilities, wastewater drinking plants, golf courses, lakes and ponds, general agricultural irrigation, and wineries.

WaterIQ Technologies uses next-generation ultrasonic technology, designed to be highly effective and reliable, to eliminate algae and prevent its return, and on-board monitoring technology to capture critical water quality data from sensors and transfer it in real-time for remote monitoring and analytics. As a result, customers can remotely monitor water health to sustainably treat algae. WaterIQ Technologies’ solutions and highly competent staff play a crucial part in an overall prescriptive solution to restore water to its natural state. WaterIQ is an environmental sustainability partner with Audubon International.

WaterIQ Technologies and the WaterIQ Technologies logo are trademarks of WaterIQ Technologies. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 WaterIQ Technologies. All rights reserved.

Contacts

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of WaterIQ Technologies



Kathleen Sullivan, 720-480-5501



Meredith Bagnulo, 303-514-7494



Joe Austin, 818-332-6166



WaterIQ@igniteconsultinginc.com