Warner Norcross & Judd, LLP Notifies Consumers of Data Incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Warner Norcross & Judd (WNJ), a Priority Health vendor, learned of a data security incident that may have impacted personal and protected health information belonging to certain individuals. WNJ is a Michigan law firm Priority Health uses for support on occasion.

WNJ has sent notification of the incident to potentially impacted individuals and has provided resources to assist them.

On October 22, 2021, WNJ learned that unauthorized activity was reported involving some of its systems and immediately took steps to secure its network and engaged a digital forensics firm to investigate the cause and scope of the incident. WNJ notified Priority Health on June 6, 2022, that approximately 120,000 Priority Health members may have been affected.

Data elements that may have affected some Priority Health members include first and last name and pharmacy claim information from certain prescriptions filled in 2012, such as drug name, date the prescription was filled and name of insurance. WNJ has indicated there is no evidence of misuse of the information.

WNJ has established a toll-free call center; representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT at (833) 423-2982. Or call Priority Health customer service at (800) 942-0954 or email privacy@priorityhealth.com. Information about this incident will also be available online at www.priorityhealth.com.

About Priority Health:

With over 30 years in business, Priority Health is the second largest health plan in Michigan, offering an extensive portfolio of health benefits options for employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving more than one million members each year and offering a broad network of primary care physicians in Michigan, Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency, and product innovation. Learn more about affordable, quality health coverage options from Priority Health.

