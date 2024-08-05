Warner Bros. Pictures Brings Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to Roblox with Ghostly Escape Experience and Platform’s First Virtual Fandango Box Office

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s showtime! Fans can now travel to the Afterlife in a new immersive Beetlejuice Beetlejuice experience on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) from Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, created by Sawhorse. [Beetlejuice] Escape the Afterlife launches today and includes an integrated virtual Fandango box office, where eligible users can purchase movie tickets—a first for the Roblox platform as Roblox tests and invests in commerce.









[Beetlejuice] Escape the Afterlife was created to bring together dedicated fans and introduce new audiences to the world of Beetlejuice. Developed by Sawhorse, the experience brings the movie to life, enabling fans to experience its scenes and characters, and providing Warner Bros. the opportunity to expand its reach with new audiences and ways to increase content viewership, as well as drive ticket sales.

“ We are always looking to engage audiences and amplify our reach in new and exciting ways; this first-of-its-kind collaboration with Roblox and Fandango for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice allows for just that,” said Cameron Curtis, Executive VP of Marketing, Warner Bros. “ By leveraging the vast Roblox creator community, we are not only able to connect with existing Beetlejuice fans, but also have the opportunity to reach new audiences who are being introduced to him for the first time. And we are thrilled to be the first studio to test ticketing on the platform.”

“ We are excited to collaborate with Warner Bros. and Roblox on this unique in-world experience and test the first-ever virtual Fandango box office for the much anticipated ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ movie,” said Will McIntosh, Fandango President. “ At Fandango, we are champions of the big screen and remain committed to reaching new fans through innovative, one-of-a-kind experiences that drive increased theater attendance.”

Welcome To The Afterlife (Experience Details)

As visitors enter [Beetlejuice] Escape the Afterlife on Roblox, they are immediately transported to The Afterlife Lobby—a spooky world that brings together familiar places from the original Beetlejuice movie with new scenes and experiences from the highly-anticipated sequel. From the lobby, fans can enter one of three immersive worlds, where they need to escape ghouls and rescue beloved characters like Delia and Lydia, and new characters like Astrid. They will visit The Waiting Room, see the Shrinkers (aka Shrunken Head Guy) and his friends, and even explore Adam’s model of Winter River, Connecticut during their rescue journeys.

While watching the new movie trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in The Afterlife Lobby and interacting with other fans, users can now also make plans to see the movie in theaters. The virtual Fandango box office is open today, so eligible fans can walk up and make a ticket purchase right within the experience to see the movie once it’s live in U.S. theaters on September 6. Eligible users who complete the ticket purchase through the virtual box office will also receive a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice exclusive avatar item available for use on Roblox with in-game effects.

Leading up to the premiere, [Beetlejuice] Escape the Afterlife will get connected with four of the top Roblox community-created experiences: Barry’s Prison Run, Carry a Friend!, Escape a Running Head, and The Floor is Lava. When a user’s journey ends in one of these experiences, they will have the option to portal to the Afterlife and the opportunity to interact with Beetlejuice and obtain unique virtual items.

“ We are thrilled to bring the cultural phenomenon of Beetlejuice to Roblox through this collaboration, including our creator community involvement helping drive the excitement around the film,” said Stephanie Latham, VP of Global Partnerships, Roblox. “ As we continue to test commerce, offering an opportunity to purchase tickets within the movie-inspired immersive environment is a way to explore a new consumer category and further engage users who are looking to purchase different things. This is just the beginning as our vision is to enable brands and creators to turn their brand affinity and consumer engagement on Roblox into a seamless shopping experience for their new and existing audiences.”

“ The Beetlejuice franchise carries so much sentiment and appeal across generations, especially for superfans like me,” said Nic Hill, Co-Founder and Head of Interactive, Sawhorse. “ But we knew we had to create a Beetlejuice experience on Roblox that introduces new generations to the story and adapts to their way of interaction inside the Beetlejuice Universe. With [Beetlejuice] Escape the Afterlife, Warner Bros. and Sawhorse brought to life a true adventure that appeals to all ages with elements like the escape theme and exclusive content.”

The Juice is loose (Release Dates)

Roblox users on mobile and desktop aged 13 and older and US-based will be able to enjoy the full in-game experience, including purchasing movie tickets via the virtual Fandango box office, which goes live on August 5, 2024. Users under 13 years old and those of all ages outside of the U.S. will still be able to enjoy [Beetlejuice] Escape the Afterlife today without a ticket purchase option today. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters in the US on September 6, 2024.

Go Ahead, Make My Millennium (Multimedia Links)

Play [Beetlejuice] Escape the Afterlife [https://www.roblox.com/games/17811071580]

[https://www.roblox.com/games/17811071580] Watch [Beetlejuice] Escape the Afterlife trailer [https://youtu.be/lpq8yCRColA?si=IJvKlWhUh4raLuXq]

trailer [https://youtu.be/lpq8yCRColA?si=IJvKlWhUh4raLuXq] Watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer [https://youtu.be/As-vKW4ZboU?si=E3QUBKhnfyRJJ4tE]

About Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton’s award-winning Beetlejuice. Keaton returns to his iconic role, alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara, with new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe.

Burton directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith, based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick and Brad Pitt executive producing. Burton’s creatives behind the scenes includes director of photography Haris Zambarloukos; such previous and frequent collaborators as production designer Mark Scruton, editor Jay Prychidny, Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood, Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman, BAFTA-winning visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton and Oscar-winning animatronic & special makeup effects supervisor Neal Scanlan as well as Oscar-winning makeup & hair designer Christine Blundell.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Tim Burton/Tommy Harper/Plan B Entertainment Production, A Film by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Contacts

matt.stein@wbd.com