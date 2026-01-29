Wallarm Expands Platform, Company, and Leadership to Secure APIs and AI at Scale

Wallarm enters its next phase of growth with product expansion, new COO and Field CTO

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wallarm, a leader in API security, today announced a series of major milestones across product innovation, open-source contributions, team growth, and industry education, underscoring strong momentum as organizations worldwide grapple with escalating API and AI-driven threats.

Company Growth: Investing in People and Leadership

Wallarm’s executive team has expanded to match its continued investment in people. In 2025, the company grew its employee base by 41%, reflecting strong demand for AI and API security expertise, and to support continued global expansion.

To support its next phase of growth, Wallarm expanded its executive leadership team with two key appointments:

Shayne Higdon, Chief Operating Officer

“We are at an inflection point in security. AI is rapidly becoming embedded in every critical system or application, APIs are now the dominant interface to the digital enterprise, and the industry’s traditional perimeter-based assumptions no longer hold. Most organizations are operating with limited visibility into this new risk surface.

“Wallarm is addressing this risk directly. We provide the visibility, protection, and governance required to secure APIs and AI systems at scale, which enables innovation without compromising resilience or trust. This is not a transient market opportunity, but rather a structural change in how security must be delivered. Wallarm is positioned to define and lead this category over the long term.”

Craig Riddell, Field CISO

“Wallarm really understands what CISOs need, “ Riddell points out. “The connection between APIs and AI is clear, and CISOs are looking for tools that do more than just walk the walk. The number one piece of feedback I heard from customers that makes me excited to join Wallarm is that the product really does what we say it does.”

These additions are evidence of Wallarm’s investment in scaling operations, deepening customer engagement, and helping organizations translate API security into measurable business outcomes.

Product Innovation: Precision Defense for Modern APIs

In the face of massively accelerating API adoption, Wallarm continues to raise the bar on how organizations detect and stop real-world API and AI attacks without disrupting legitimate traffic.

API Session Blocking — Wallarm recently introduced API Session Blocking, enabling security teams to surgically block malicious API sessions while allowing legitimate users and applications to continue uninterrupted. This capability represents a shift away from blunt, IP-based controls toward behavior-aware, session-level enforcement designed for high-volume, machine-to-machine traffic.

Dynamic API Security Testing — To help organizations find API vulnerabilities earlier in the development lifecycle, Wallarm released Schema-Based Testing. By leveraging API schemas as a source of truth, teams can identify security gaps faster, reduce false positives, and shift API security left, before vulnerabilities reach production.

Open Source Innovation: Introducing MCPJail

Wallarm also reinforced its commitment to open security research with the launch of MCPJail at https://mcpjail.com/, a new open-source tool designed to help teams safely evaluate and contain Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers used by AI agents and applications.

As AI agents increasingly rely on APIs to take autonomous action, MCPJail provides developers and security teams with a way to experiment, test, and understand MCP-based integrations without exposing systems to unnecessary risk. MCPJail follows Wallarm’s other successful open-source initiatives GoTestWAF and API Firewall.

Community & Education: Launching Wallarm University

Rounding out these milestones, Wallarm has announced Wallarm University, a new educational initiative aimed at closing the API security skills gap.

The first offering, API Security Certification, is a free course created by API security experts and designed for hands-on security practitioners. The course provides practical training on real-world API threats, with a focus on the OWASP API Top 10, helping teams better understand how modern API attacks work, and how to stop them.

Industry Awards

Wallarm's continued success and innovation are powerfully evidenced by recent industry recognition. The company has been honored with several prestigious accolades, including the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award for Best API Security Platform, a testament to the platform's ability to provide superior protection for modern APIs. Further solidifying its position as a market leader, Wallarm was also named an “Edge Tech Champion” at The Fast Mode Awards and was recognized on The Fast Mode 100 list of top solution providers. Wallarm was also recognized in the Datos Impact Awards for the “Best Innovation for AI-Related API Vulnerability Detection & Recovery.” These awards collectively highlight Wallarm's dedication to delivering cutting-edge, effective API security solutions that meet the complex demands of the modern digital landscape.

About Wallarm

Wallarm is the only unified platform for API and agentic AI security successfully deployed in enterprise production environments. With Wallarm, customers receive the fastest, easiest, and most effective way to stop API attacks. Organizations choose Wallarm to protect their APIs and AI agents because the platform delivers a complete inventory of APIs, real-time blocking, and patented AI/ML-based abuse detection. Wallarm is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and is backed by Toba Capital, Y Сombinator, Partech, and other investors.

Bodie Lowe

Account Supervisor, Touchdown PR

Bodie.Lowe@touchdownpr.com